The Paddock Network expands into North America

The Paddock Network is coming to North America and will go live April 1, 2026, adding USA and Canadian content to the fast-growing global network. The Paddock Network is an international portal that connects everyone within the motorcycle community with just a few clicks. Looking to work in the motorcycle sector including with professional race teams, post your resume today. Motorcycle dealers, race teams, or any company within the motorcycle community can post their job listings. Colleges, universities and riding schools can also advertise their courses and events here. The Paddock Network connects people with no hidden fees, no commissions, and a simple one-time low fee. With guaranteed results. www.thepaddocknetwork.com

The service launched in Europe this past November and has already connected numerous teams with their required needs in Moto 3, World Superbike, and countless National/Regional championships. By the end of 2026, the Paddock Network plans to expand and include additional services that include “how to” videos, coaching, and track day events around the world. Also, plans to enhance the portal by segmenting Country/language amongst many other exciting additions. Ultimately, The Paddock Network will be a central site for all things related to motorcycle racers and enthusiasts. For all inquiries team@thepaddocknetwork.com

About us:

Former British Superbike National Champion Taylor Mackenzie, Former Moto 3 rider and current FIM EWC rider Danny Webb, and Canadian International competitor Dan Kruger combined have extensive history, experience, and deep relationships in all major championships across multiple disciplines. “Everyone in racing knows how chaotic this process can be. Much of it is word of mouth,” said Taylor Mackenzie. “Teams have relied on social media or being at the right place at the right time for opportunities” The Paddock Network was introduced to create a central place and open the industry to everyone. Webb adds “whether you are a BSB or Motoamerica team looking for a mechanic, a Moto 2 team looking for a data person or social media coordinator, or even a rider looking to enter a different championship, The Paddock Network can connect you” Dan Kruger adds an important link to the North American market as well as his experience competing in Asia. “Between the 3 of us, we bring global representation in all markets and have already been connecting people for decades. The Paddock Network was a natural progression for us” says Kruger. “I am excited about some of the add-on services we have planned. Partnering with Taylor and Danny is perfect as they are deeply passionate about the sport and have deep roots in the industry”.

Source : The Paddock Network