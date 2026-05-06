May is Motorcycle Safety Month: A Unified National Campaign Calls on Canadians to “Stay Safe. Respect the Road.”

The Canadian Motorcycle Association (CMA) and Moto Canada are proud to recognize May as Motorcycle Safety Month, reinforcing their shared commitment to rider safety across Canada.

This year marks a significant milestone. For the first time, a unified national safety campaign will be amplified coast to coast through an unprecedented collaboration between the CMA, Moto Canada, and partner organizations across the country. Together, the industry is rallying behind one clear message: Stay Safe. Respect the Road.

By aligning voices nationwide, this campaign aims to reach more road users than ever before encouraging both riders and motorists to play an active role in keeping Canada’s roads safe. Riders are urged to ensure their motorcycles are in proper working condition, wear certified protective gear, and continually build their skills. Motorists are reminded to remain alert, check blind spots, and share the road responsibly with motorcyclists.

“This year’s campaign represents a powerful step forward for rider safety in Canada,” said Todd Sharpless. “By working together across organizations and regions, we are sending a consistent, unified message that safety is a shared responsibility. When we all commit to respecting the road, we create a safer environment for everyone.”

“Collaboration is what makes this year truly different,” added Landon French. “With partners across the country standing behind one message, we have an opportunity to make a lasting impact on rider awareness and road safety. ‘Stay Safe. Respect the Road.’ is more than a slogan—it’s a call to action for all Canadians.”

Through education, advocacy, and community engagement, the CMA and Moto Canada— alongside their partners—remain dedicated to promoting safe riding practices nationwide. This collective effort reflects the strength of Canada’s motorcycling community and its commitment to protecting riders and all who share the road.

Together, let’s make this riding season a safe one—for riders, drivers, and communities across the country.

Learn more at motorcyclingcanada.ca

Source: Canadian Motorcycle Association