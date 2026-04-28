 

Can-Am Launches “3 Wheel Collective,” A New Global Community Platform Bringing Riders Together Like Never Before

By: Published on 28 April 2026

Valcourt, Quebec, April 23, 2026 – Can-Am, a brand of BRP Inc. (TSX/NASDAQ: DOO), is proud to announce the launch of the 3 Wheel Collective, a new global community platform designed to unite and empower 3-wheel riding communities and riders from around the world. This milestone reinforces Can-Am’s commitment to creating a more connected and engaging riding experience for current and future riders alike.

The 3 Wheel Collective serves as an umbrella for the diverse and passionate riding communities that have helped shape the 3-wheel industry from the very beginning. By bringing together established groups, local networks and new riders into one centralized platform, Can-Am is making it easier than ever to connect, share experiences and foster a true sense of belonging on the open road, regardless of background or experience level.

“Built on the belief that riding is better together, the 3 Wheel Collective platform reflects the natural social dynamic of the community, where riders often come together through shared experiences and personal connections,” says Marc-Olivier Drouin, Senior Manager of Marketing, Can-Am 3-Wheel Vehicles & Motorcycles at BRP. “In fact, 1 in 5 Can-Am owners bought because they knew someone already riding 3-wheels, reinforcing the powerful role riders play as ambassadors for the brand and the broader riding community.”

Through the 3 Wheel Collective, members gain access to curated group rides, exclusive events, unique merchandise and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, while also connecting with well-established riding communities that bring years of expertise, leadership and tradition.

Building on its ongoing support of the global riding community, Can-Am is also proud to highlight its involvement in International Female Ride Day (IFRD), an initiative that unites women riders from around the world every first Saturday of May through a shared passion for the open road. Founded 20 years ago by long-time rider and Can-Am supporter Vicki Gray, the IFRD continues to serve as a powerful way to connect women riders of all backgrounds and experience levels, fostering a strong sense of community while encouraging more women to ride together, both locally and globally.

For more information about Can-Am and the 3 Wheel Collective, visit www.canamonroad.com and www.3wheelcollective.com.

Source: Can-Am

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