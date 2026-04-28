Lord Drake Kustoms presents the BMW R Nine T “RR”: pure radical elegance

The Spanish firm Lord Drake Kustoms, internationally renowned for its exclusive transformations, surprises once again with a new creation that combines minimalist design, sporty character, and an exceptional level of detail. This is the custom BMW R Nine T “RR”, a modern reinterpretation that takes the café racer essence to a new level with a racing or “Neoracer” feel, as Fran Manen (owner of LDK) calls it.

Starting with a BMW R nineT as a base, the LDK team has developed a unique motorcycle where every element has been carefully designed and executed to achieve a balanced, aggressive, and sophisticated whole.

One of the most distinctive features of this “RR” is its handcrafted tail section, completely custom-made, which stylizes the rear line and reinforces its racing aesthetic. This is complemented by a belly pan or lower spoiler, which provides greater visual presence and cohesion to the overall design, giving the motorcycle a more compact and muscular silhouette.

At the front, the modified front fender stands out, along with striking oval LED headlights that modernize the look without losing its classic character. The use of clip-on handlebars reinforces its sporty riding position, while the modified suspension improves both dynamic handling and overall aesthetics.

The engine breathes through high-performance air filters and a custom exhaust, providing not only functional improvements but also a more aggressive visual touch. At the rear, the design is completed with a side-mounted license plate holder, a clean and elegant solution that leaves the rear wheel completely unobstructed.

The electronics have also been meticulously refined, incorporating Motogadget components, such as the speedometer and turn signals, which offer technology, precision, and a premium finish. As for the finish, this customized NINE T “RR” boasts a spectacular combination of graphite gray and matte black paint, enhancing its understated and sophisticated character. The bespoke upholstery, designed specifically for this model, adds the final touch of exclusivity and comfort.

With this new creation, Lord Drake Kustoms reaffirms its position as one of the leading international workshops, capable of transforming motorcycles into true works of art on wheels.

The BMW R Nine T “RR” is not just a motorcycle; it’s a style statement, and with it, the Spanish brand has made it clear that there are no limits when it comes to customizing motorcycles and models with the BMW R Nine T.

If you want one, don’t hesitate to contact them, as they offer worldwide shipping and export services.

Source: Lord Drake Kustoms