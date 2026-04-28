MV AGUSTA BRUTALE 800 INTRODUCES NERO CARBONIO AS A NEW PREMIUM LIVERY

MV Agusta introduces the Brutale 800 with a new Nero Carbonio livery, a refined expression of the brand’s iconic naked DNA, where performance, design, and advanced technology converge in a striking black and red interpretation.

The Brutale has always represented the purest embodiment of MV Agusta’s design philosophy, and the 800 Nero Carbonio further enhances this legacy with a bold, sophisticated aesthetic. The exclusive Nero Carbonio metallic finish adds a further premium touch thanks to an additional clear coat layer, while the livery is complemented by contrasting accents in MV Agusta’s most iconic colour, Rosso Ago, marking the painted frame and rims to create a dynamic and unmistakable visual identity.

Signature elements of the Brutale design remain at the core of the model: the distinctive LED drop-shaped headlight, the single-sided swingarm, and the iconic triple-exit exhaust system. The steel trellis frame ensures the perfect balance between rigidity and agility, while the look-through underseat design reinforces the bike’s lightweight and aggressive character.

The chassis delivers a dynamic setup worthy of the Brutale name, with a fully adjustable 43 mm Marzocchi USD fork, complemented by a progressive linkage-actuated Sachs monoshock. The braking system features new Brembo radial-mount M4.32 four-piston calipers with twin 320 mm floating discs up front. The setup rolls on Bridgestone S22 tyres and MV Agusta’s signature single-sided swingarm.

At its heart lies the renowned 800cc three-cylinder engine, delivering 113 horsepower and 85 Nm of torque. Engineered for both performance and riding pleasure, it features a counter-rotating shaft enhancing handling and stability.

The Brutale 800 in Nero Carbonio is equipped with a comprehensive and advanced electronic package as standard, ensuring riders have full control and adaptability across different riding conditions.

Built with passion and precision at MV Agusta’s historic factory in Varese, Italy, the Brutale 800 is manufactured under the highest quality standards and comes with a 5-year factory warranty — a testament to MV Agusta’s commitment to excellence, reliability, and customer trust.

The Brutale 800 with a new Nero Carbonio livery is available at an MSRP of €13,100 (Italy).

Source: MV Agusta