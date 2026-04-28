TRIUMPH’S DEACON DENNO LOCKS SMX NEXT SEASON & CHAMPIONSHIP VICTORY

Triumph Factory Racing’s Deacon Denno is crowned the SMX Next Supercross AMA National Champion

Riding the TF 250-X, Denno concluded the AMA SMX Next series with three podiums including two wins across the five events

Triumph Factory Racing and Triumph Motorcycles is celebrating Deacon Denno’s success aboard the TF 250-X in this season’s AMA SMX Next races, which run alongside the prestigious AMA Supercross Championship. With a final round victory in Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, which saw the American amateur crowned the SMX Next Supercross AMA National Champion, Denno concluded the series with three podiums including two wins across the five SMX Next events.

Denno, who joined Triumph’s amateur program this season, has been working hard behind the scenes at the Triumph Factory Racing US facility in Georgia. The 18-year-old rising star kicked off his SMX Next season in Anaheim 2, California in January with a strong fifth place aboard his TF 250-X.

Putting in solid work before he headed out to Houston, Texas, Denno arrived with valuable experience under his belt following his first outing in a large stadium environment. The Triumph racer powered to a strong start in his main event and went on to capture his, and the team’s, maiden SMX Next podium with a second-place finish. Denno led the race for several laps and took further steps towards the professional ranks, with the SMX Next series giving important learning opportunities for amateur racers.

On his steep trajectory, the event held at the iconic Daytona International Speedway, Florida in March marked another huge step for a determined Denno. The Triumph-ace dominated the SMX Next main event aboard his TF 250-X with a career-first victory – taking the win with a four second advantage and cementing his status as a star of the future.

A tough race in Birmingham, Alabama followed for Denno, with the Triumph racer, who sustained a leg injury during the opening sessions of the day, gating outside of the top 10. Gaining useful experience in coming through the pack, an undeterred Denno was quick to make passes during the nine-minute stint and was able to race through to a solid fifth position, despite the injury.

At the fifth and final event of the season for the SMX Next riders, Denno was untouchable in the challenging Philadelphia conditions following torrential rain. The rising Triumph star powered to an incredible holeshot aboard his TF 250-X, and from there he built an impressive lead in the six-lap race, demonstrating his skill and versatility as a rider.

Finding his form around the slick track, Denno posted the fastest lap time, more than a second quicker than anyone else. With the Texas-native’s victory in the final race of the SMX Next National series, Denno won the SMX Next Supercross AMA National Championship – a testament to his potential and the Triumph Factory Racing amateur program. The number one plate and championship medal was awarded to Deacon on Peacock’s live broadcast by Harv Whipple, the SMX Next Race Manager.

Deacon Denno said: “It’s been a great end to the series, and a dream come true to come away with the SMX Next Supercross AMA National Championship title. My goal when I came into these events was to win races, so I’m pretty pumped to walk away with two wins and a second place. It is exciting and rewarding to have had all of the hard work pay off. The SMX Next season has brought so much experience for me and I’m definitely grateful for it; there’s been some highs and lows, but I was able to power through mentally and physically, and I learnt a lot. The highlight for me has to be Daytona – it’s such an iconic place. To win there was very special and for it to be my first SX win, and to win for the team, is definitely something I won’t forget.

“The bike has been great right the way through; right from the start when I joined the program, I adapted to the TF 250-X really well, and I felt comfy on the bike straight away. The more we test and dial in the bike for me, the better it has gotten, so a big thanks to Triumph and the team for that. Having a team like Triumph Factory Racing behind me has been awesome. There’s so much knowledge and everyone has been in the industry for a long time – I’m grateful to have them behind me.

“I want to thank everyone in my corner; my mechanic Dillon, he puts in a lot of work for me, Jeremy, Scuba, Brownie, Ivan and Stilez have been helping me out week in, week out too. I’m grateful to the whole team for all of the hard work they do for me to compete at this level. Following Philadelphia, I’m looking forward to heading back and shifting the focus to motocross to get ready for the outdoor season.”



Jeremy Coker, General Manager, Triumph Racing America added: “I am beyond proud of Deacon and the progress he has made since joining the Triumph family. His pure grit, hard work and determination is stronger than most others in this sport, and he has shown so much promise during the SMX Next events, which are a great platform for young riders to cut their teeth and build up experience before turning pro. I cannot wait to see what he can do when he takes the next step in his career. I believe Deacon’s ceiling is extremely high, and I couldn’t be more proud to stand by his side during his journey. His results are a credit to him and the entire Triumph Factory Racing team.”

Steve Westfall, Team Manager, Triumph Factory Racing commented: “Deacon’s season in SMX Next has been great, and this has been a great building block for him as we’ve seen him grow throughout the events. He puts in the work, and in all of the races he was consistently strong, even when things didn’t go perfectly, which is important. He took two victories with the TF 250-X, which we’re really proud of. Overall, Deacon would have won the series if they had done a total points standing, instead of the championship being just for the final round, so we can be very proud of that too. It shows how well rounded the kid is, and we are all excited for what is to come in 2027.”

Ian Kimber, Head of Global Racing Programs, Triumph Motorcycles added: “Deacon’s results in the SMX Next series has shown what a capable rider he is as he’s adapted quickly to a new bike, new team and has overcome some challenging situations in some of his races this season. We know that he has learnt a lot from these events, and it’s been a good basis for the next step in his career. Saturday night’s race showcased Deacon’s raw talent, as he was able to make it count when it mattered most while adapting to the tough conditions following the rain. Deacon has gelled very well with the TF 250-X, and winning the SMX Next Supercross AMA National Title is something we’re all very proud of, as well as his strong results throughout all of the events – congratulations to Deacon and the team. I can’t wait to see him make the step to the professional ranks in the future.”

BIKES IN DEALERSHIPS NOW

The TF 250-X is in stock across Triumph’s network of Motocross and Enduro Dealerships, with prices starting at $9,795 USD and $11,795 CAD.

Developed in collaboration with off-road racing legends including Ricky Carmichael and Ivan Cervantes, the TF 250-X delivers a maximum power of 47 HP at 13,750 rpm and a race-proven ultra-light chassis weighing, offering a power-to-weight ratio that surpasses the competition and delivers exceptional agility and balance.

The TF 250-X is equipped with premium brand components, including industry-leading top tier KYB suspension out of the box, Brembo brakes, Pro Taper bars, and D.I.D wheels fitted as standard, along with race-optimized electronics including launch control, traction control, quickshifter, and dual engine maps. Sleek bodywork and Triumph Performance Yellow graphics, give the bike a bold, aggressive look that stands out on the start line.

Building on Triumph’s reputation for excellent quality and reliability, all off-road models have world-class support, backed by a global network of specialist dealers and a 24/7 parts ordering and supply system.

For more information or to find your local dealer visit the Triumph website.

Source: Triumph Racing