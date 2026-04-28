Brabus Launches its First Electric Motorcycle in Collaboration With French Manufacturer DAB Motors.

World premiere of three fully electric BRABUS motorcycles in Milan, Italy: DAB 1α BRABUS, BRABUS URBAN E and BRABUS URBAN E FIRST EDITION

Signature BRABUS design, exposed carbon-fiber exterior components and advanced performance engineering

Exclusive BRABUS Masterpiece upholstery

MILAN, ITALY – April 21, 2026 – Some collaborations are born to make history. Following a chance encounter at the Monaco Yacht Show between Constantin Buschmann (CEO of BRABUS) and Simon Dabadie (Founder of DAB Motors), two uncompromising brands have united to conquer a new segment of luxury urban mobility. Today, at Milan Design Week 2026, French motorcycle manufacturer DAB Motors and the legendary German powerhouse BRABUS officially unveil a new generation of fully electric urban motorcycles.

Pushing the limits of extreme performance and high-end design, the partnership merges DAB’s award-winning French engineering with the brutal presence of the BRABUS “One Second Wow.” The result is a highly exclusive 3-bike collection built to absolutely dominate the streets.

“This is not a traditional collaboration; it is the progressive construction of a shared vision,” says Simon Dabadie, Founder of DAB Motors. “Both brands share the same refusal to compromise and the ambition to create rather than to follow. The DAB 1⍺ platform provided the perfect foundation to push the boundaries of what an urban commuter can be.”

“We’re entering a fascinating new segment together with DAB Motors and there’s no better place to do it than Milan Design Week,” explains Constantin Buschmann, CEO and owner of BRABUS. “This event is one of the defining hotspots for tech-forward design and so the perfect stage for us to yet again open up the world of BRABUS to an entirely new range of customers in typical ‘One-Second-Wow’ fashion.”

THE TECHNICAL FOUNDATION

All three models are built on DAB Motors’ award winning DAB 1⍺ high-performance electric architecture, combined with a 72-volt lithium-ion battery (7.1 kWh). Engineered for seamless daily use, the powertrain delivers a range of up to 150 km (93 miles) in urban conditions, transmitted via a silent, low-maintenance carbon belt drive. Top speed is electronically limited to 120 km/h (75 mph). The integrated charging system allows the battery to replenish from 50% to 100% in roughly 1.5 hours, and fully charge from empty in under four hours from any home socket or Type 2 point.

The DAB 1⍺ is an award-winning electric motorcycle designed, engineered, and crafted in France by DAB, embodying a rare balance between engineering precision and design culture. Produced in limited series and built through small-batch manufacturing, it reflects a deliberate approach where quality prevails over scale. Recognized with multiple international design awards and shaped through collaborations beyond the traditional motorcycle world—including with Burberry—it positions itself closer to a luxury object than a conventional vehicle. Both models are built on this DAB 1⍺ platform, interpreted at different levels—each expressing a distinct degree of refinement, presence, and intensity while remaining rooted in the same core architecture. More than a machine, the DAB 1⍺ defines a new standard where French craftsmanship, customization, and excellence converge into a singular, contemporary form of mobility.

Dual seater. Street-built. Made for journeys you actually want to take — because even a routine ride should feel like something.

THE EXCLUSIVE 3-BIKE COLLECTION

DAB 1α BRABUS | The Entry Into Luxury

Serving as the entry point into this new universe, the DAB 1α BRABUS focuses on an exclusive bodywork refinement program. Finished entirely in deep black, the machine features brand-typical exposed carbon-fiber elements—including BRABUS side ducts, engine cover inserts, belly pan, and front fender. The seating is upholstered in Alcantara with motorsport-inspired gray stitching. Delivering 31 hp (23 kW) and 395 Nm of instant torque, it transforms the shortest journey into something vivid and highly controlled.

BRABUS URBAN E | The Ultimate Luxury Commuter

The BRABUS URBAN E marks a historic milestone as the first-ever BRABUS electric motorcycle. Taking the standard DAB 1⍺ architecture, an upgraded inverter and tailored motor mapping increase overall performance by up to +20% bringing the performance to 37 hp (27.6 kW) and 475 Nm torque at the wheel. To manage this massive electric torque, the machine features aggressive, bespoke BRABUS carbon-fiber air cooling ducts, rear winglets, while carbon fibre wheel covers complete the aggressive look.

Every millimeter has been meticulously “Brabusized.” From the deep black and carbon fiber bodywork to the unmistakable visual identity, anchored by an illuminated BRABUS logo on the front plate. This aggressive look is further amplified by dual LED strips seamlessly integrated into the carbon fiber air intakes, giving the motorcycle a commanding, instantly recognizable presence. The rider interface is completed by an exclusive BRABUS Masterpiece rider’s seat, finished in high-grade red leather with the brand’s characteristic “Shell” quilting pattern. The same leather you will find on BRABUS’ Masterpiece cars.

BRABUS URBAN E FIRST EDITION | Absolute Rarity

Specially designed for discerning enthusiasts, the FIRST EDITION is a strictly limited collector’s series but keeps the same performance and characteristic as the BRABUS URBAN E. Production is capped at just 40 units globally—limited to ten units for each of the four BRABUS signature supercar colors: “Peetch,” “Desert Sand,” “Superviolet,” and “Fusion Red.” Each variant features a comprehensive color concept that extends perfectly into the Masterpiece rider’s seat, creating an uninterrupted aesthetic.

HYPER-ENGINEERED RIDING DYNAMICS

To harness the sheer brutality of the electric powertrain, the VCU has been exclusively recalibrated with multiple riding modes, accessible via a 2.8-inch LCD display:

Eco: Limits top speed to 60 km/h (38 mph) and flattens the torque curve for maximum efficiency and low-traction control.

Limits top speed to 60 km/h (38 mph) and flattens the torque curve for maximum efficiency and low-traction control. Street: The nominal configuration for urban operation, delivering full baseline power through a linear torque map.

The nominal configuration for urban operation, delivering full baseline power through a linear torque map. Sport (URBAN E models): Unlocks the full BRABUS performance enhancement (+20%) for razor-sharp acceleration and direct rider response.

Unlocks the full BRABUS performance enhancement (+20%) for razor-sharp acceleration and direct rider response. Nitrous Boost: An on-demand overboost deploying maximum phase current for up to 10 seconds, enabling rapid overtaking maneuvers.

An on-demand overboost deploying maximum phase current for up to 10 seconds, enabling rapid overtaking maneuvers. Reverse: Electronic phase inversion with restricted torque for precise backward maneuvering in confined spaces.

Handling is managed by a precisely tuned chassis featuring a 46mm Paioli inverted fork and a custom CNC-machined bespoke rear shock. Braking is fierce and controlled, utilizing a high-performance Brembo system with a radial four-piston front caliper acting on a 320mm floating disc, complemented by dual ABS and hyper-precise CNC-machined brake levers.

A SHARE STATEMENT

Entering the two-wheeled urban mobility market marks a definitive expansion of the BRABUS portfolio. To conquer this new segment without compromise, the alignment with DAB Motors provides the ideal foundation. Leveraging DAB’s modular electric architecture and BRABUS’s signature performance engineering, this partnership establishes a highly scalable product strategy. Together, the two brands are not just entering the urban mobility space—they are establishing an entirely new, ultra-premium category within it.

Far from the industry’s endless race for screens and gimmicks nobody actually needs, this machine embraces radical minimalism and unapologetic purism. It strips back to the absolute essentials: raw sportiness, ultra-premium hardware, and flawless craftsmanship. Built to stand the test of time, this motorcycle transcends its function as a mere vehicle to become a true object of desire.

PRICING, AVAILABILITY & EXHIBITION

DAB 1α BRABUS: €16,590 ex. VAT

€16,590 ex. VAT BRABUS URBAN E: €20,800 ex. VAT

€20,800 ex. VAT BRABUS URBAN E FIRST EDITION: €32,400 ex. VAT

Categorized as L3e-A1 (125cc equivalent), the motorcycles can be ridden in most European countries with a standard car license (subject to local training requirements).

Despite this classification, the riding experience is fundamentally different from a traditional 125cc motorcycle. The instant torque delivery, significantly higher responsiveness, and strong acceleration inherent to the electric powertrain result in a level of performance that far exceeds conventional 125cc standards, with peak power reaching more than twice that of a typical 125cc.

Available for international delivery, including across the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the UAE. They can also be delivered to select non-EU countries recognizing EU homologation, subject to local registration and import regulations. For specific country eligibility, please contact the DAB Motors team.

Visitors to Milan Design Week can experience the collaboration firsthand from April 20 to 26, 2026, at the BRABUS booth located in the Opificio 31 event space, Tortona district.

Source: Brabus