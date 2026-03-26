Archive – One week in Northern Ontario with the Husqvarna Norden 901!

To further the on-field research for my upcoming book, I was offered the opportunity to explore Northern Ontario on the Husqvarna Norden 901. Having recently noted the height of the Expedition model, I must admit I was anticipating an unusually high seat! The Expedition model, with its 875 mm/895 mm seat height, is quite imposing. The reputation of Husqvarna’s parent company (KTM) has propagated an image of motorcycles that are pretty tall for the average rider! However, I was mistaken, as the Norden 901 has a very reasonable seat height of 854 mm/874 mm, while its big sister seems to be built for riders over two metres tall!

Before setting off, I take some time to get acquainted with the machine. With the seat in the low position, the tips of my feet touch the ground. Even if I am 5 feet 8 inches, I would still opt for a lowered seat to have more stability when stopped or during slow maneuvers. The Norden is light (204 kg), which make it easy to handle. It’s fitted with 45 and 31-litre Touratech aluminum side cases, so I have plenty of storage space. The straightforward controls make managing the electronics easy, unlike some of its cousins that require excessive menu selections.

Encouraged by Husqvarna’s slogan Find your way north, I set out to explore Northern Ontario. Throughout the week, I got teased… People kept telling me I was riding a chainsaw or a lawnmower! It’s worth noting that the company, originally from Sweden (and now based in Austria), offers an impressive range of products for cutting, trimming, pruning, clearing vegetation, and snow blowing…

Husqvarna Motorcycle, however, has been building motorcycles since 1903! For a long time, enduros and motocross have been part of the range offered to riders seeking thrills. The Norden 901 is Husqvarna’s new dual-purpose touring model, a comfortable machine offering an excellent compromise between big 1,250 cc bikes and smaller 700 cc models.

The adventure begins…

On the first day, I covered nearly 700 km to reach Rouyn-Noranda. Along the way, I made a stop at the stunning Lake Roland Falls in La Vérendrye Park, 55 kilometres north of Grand-Remous. I then took a break at the impressive Malartic Mine, one of the largest open-pit gold mines in Canada! Once in Rouyn, I went to see my friend Marc Provencher who was finalizing preparations for the July 2023 edition of MOFFAT (Moto Film Fest Abitibi-Témiscamingue). A dinner on the terrace at the Deuxparquatre pub was in order; the weather was beautiful, it was warm, and life is good!

For the following day, I had planned to reach Ontario through the boreal forest and its innumerable insects… The goal was to get to Nipigon via highway 11. It’s important to note that on that 900 km stretch, you’ll find very few gas stations. Upon reaching Hearst, I had to cover 250 kilometres to get to the next refuelling point: a long stretch! The Norden’s fuel tank isn’t as big as some Adventure motorcycle models. With a 19-litre capacity (around 400 kilometres of range), you might have to consider carrying additional fuel canisters if you plan to venture far away and have peace of mind. Good planning is essential to ensure an adequate black gold supply!

After those 900 km north of the 49th parallel, encountering thousands of scrawny spruces and stunted birches, enduring exceptional heat for May, and battling millions of flies, I finally discover a perfect stretch of road along Lake Helen. The imposing cliffs on highway 11 before reaching Nipigon reconciled me with the wild, rugged, and not too captivating road I had been on all day.

I then ride along Nipigon Bay and Lake Superior, with a stop in Terrace Bay to visit the Aguasabon Falls. After paying my respects to the giant goose in Wawa, I finished my day in Chapleau. It was very hot, and wildfires were raging in the area… The Husky was doing just fine. Lightweight and maneuverable, it loves riding through lakes and forests, occasionally taking some gravel roads. If only it had air conditioning! Ha! Ha! Ha! There was a lot of sand on the roads here, so caution was essential!

Next, the conquest of highway 129, Ontario’s Tail of the Dragon. So many beautiful discoveries! And who said there were no curves in Ontario!? I then pass through Elliot Lake, a fantastic road where you feel like you are alone in the world!

Thursday. A magnificent day with water ever-present: Lake Huron, Georgian Bay, it’s beautiful, and the scent of lilacs fills the air! A little cruise on the MS Chi-Cheemaun takes me from Manitoulin Island to the Bruce Peninsula. A peaceful two-hour crossing before continuing on solid ground. The Husky is a blast to ride on these roads. Another hot and humid day exploring the Muskoka District and Algonquin Park on the beautiful Norden! A lunch break in Bala on the dock, in one of the many bays of Lake Muskoka: it’s simply paradise here!

I then choose to stay in Barry’s Bay because I love the Ontario Highlands. During my last visit here, it was the pandemic, and everything was closed. It’s so great to ride along the Madawaska River and the numerous lakes in the region!

On the last day, I met a young man, Jules, also riding a Norden, and he seemed very happy with his purchase. Covered in mud, his bike had been used in a different playground than mine! Judging by his smile, he will certainly be having countless hours of fun with his Husqvarna Norden 901 through roots, gravel, dirt, and water!

Seven days and 3,642 km later, my head is filled with wonderful memories, and a genuine camaraderie has developed between me and the Norden. This is a reliable and versatile motorcycle. In my opinion, it could benefit from a “dynamic” or “sport” riding mode because a bit more torque in certain circumstances would make me appreciate it even more. I picked the Road mode most of the time, but its Rain and Enduro modes can also be very useful. On cold days, heated grips would also be welcome (they can be purchased separately). And, having to stop frequently to take photos, I tried to find the hazard lights, but there is none…

In summary, the Husqvarna Norden 901 is a very enjoyable ride, a comfortable and fun bike, lightweight and agile. It can go anywhere and offers excellent value for money (just under $17,000).

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