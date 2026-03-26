LORD DRAKE KUSTOMS PRESENTS THE NEW BMW R NINE T “FIGHTING 31”: A MILITARY-INSPIRED CAFÉ RACER

A BMW R nineT with military aesthetics and combat spirit inspired by the historic VFA-31 “Tomcatters” squadron of the U.S. Navy

The renowned Spanish custom builder Lord Drake Kustoms once again surprises the world of custom motorcycles with its latest creation: the BMW R nineT “Fighting 31”, a radical reinterpretation of the iconic BMW R nineT that combines elegance, aggression and a strong sporting character.

Built at the company’s workshop in Vélez-Málaga, Spain, this new project represents a perfect blend between the classic DNA of the German motorcycle and a modern aesthetic inspired by the military world and the “fighter” style. The result is a muscular and elegant neo café racer with a strong visual identity that does not go unnoticed.

Military inspiration and sporting character

The BMW R nineT “Fighting 31” was conceived as a machine with attitude. Its design features aggressive lines and a powerful presence that reinforces the fighter-inspired concept behind the project.

The matte military green paint scheme, combined with black elements and subtle orange accents, enhances its tactical and sporty appearance. Every detail has been carefully selected to create a motorcycle that balances design, performance and exclusivity.

According to the Lord Drake Kustoms team, this custom build goes far beyond a simple aesthetic modification. Instead, it represents a clear statement about how a modern base motorcycle can be transformed into a unique machine with its own strong character.

The name “Fighting 31” and the emblem displayed on the fuel tank reference the VFA-31 (Strike Fighter Squadron 31) of the U.S. Navy, a historic combat squadron known as the “Tomcatters.”

This squadron, whose radio callsign is “Felix,” is currently based at Naval Air Station Oceana (Virginia) and operates the F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet.

The Tomcatters also hold a special place in the history of U.S. naval aviation, as they are the second-oldest fighter attack squadron still active in the United States Navy.

The squadron’s insignia, featured on the tank of this customized BMW, gives the motorcycle a strong visual identity and creates a direct connection to the world of military aviation.

Components and exclusive customization

As with all projects from the Spanish builder, the Fighting 31 incorporates several modifications designed to enhance both its aesthetics and the riding experience.

Some of the standout elements of this build include:

Homologated Akrapovič sport exhaust

Handcrafted custom upholstery

Personalized finishes on various components

Exclusive details that reinforce its neo café racer style

A configuration designed to maintain the sporting essence of the original model

The result is a motorcycle that balances performance, aesthetics and exclusivity, while still respecting the spirit of the original BMW R nineT.

A creation that reflects the philosophy of Lord Drake Kustoms

From its workshop in southern Spain, Lord Drake Kustoms has established itself as one of the most recognized names in the world of custom motorcycles. Each project developed by the team aims to create unique machines that combine design, engineering and personality.

The BMW R nineT “Fighting 31” is a new example of that philosophy: a motorcycle created for those who are looking for something more than a standard production bike, choosing exclusivity, character and distinctive design.

Source : Lord Drake Kustoms