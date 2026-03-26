INDIAN MOTORCYCLE ENTERS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH VANCE & HINES MOTORSPORTS

Partnership to Commence with 2026 MotoAmerica King of the Baggers Factory Race Team,

with 2024 Champion Troy Herfoss, 2023 Champion Hayden Gillim, and Rising Star Rocco Landers to Pilot All-New Vance & Hines-Built Indian Challenger Race Bikes

Factory Team Welcomes Support from J&P Cycles, MOTUL, Progressive Insurance, Drag Specialties and Performance Finance

MINNEAPOLIS (NOVEMBER 24, 2025) – Indian Motorcycle is not backing down as it prepares for a dynamic new era in its storied history and transitions to new leadership. Today, America’s First Motorcycle Company took a bold first step toward the future, announcing a multi-year agreement with Vance & Hines Motorsports – a partnership that combines the unparalleled history and innovation of America’s first motorcycle company with the performance and race craft expertise of the motorcycle industry’s most respected aftermarket provider.

The partnership commences with Vance & Hines spearheading the Indian Motorcycle-Vance & Hines factory racing program in the 2026 MotoAmerica King of the Baggers series. With an all-new Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew, including 2024 Champion Troy Herfoss, 2023 King of the Baggers Champion Hayden Gillim, and rising star Rocco Landers, the Indian Motorcycle-Vance & Hines factory racing team enters 2026 with a singular goal: dominating the 2026 King of the Baggers series. At the heart of the factory race team is an all-new, Vance & Hines-modified Indian Challenger, powered by the Indian Motorcycle PowerPlus engine. Armed with the industry’s most decorated performance bagger and an unmatched rider lineup, the team is poised to write the next chapter in American racing history beginning with the season opener at Daytona International Speedway March 5-7, 2026.

“Indian Motorcycle is entering a new era in its historic journey in 2026, and the first place we plan to prove it is on the racetrack. This partnership is a reminder of what American performance looks like when you refuse to back down,” said Mike Kennedy, Indian Motorcycle CEO. “As the leading aftermarket supplier for V-Twin performance, with nearly 50 years of innovation and racing success, Vance & Hines is the ideal partner to drive the next era of Indian Motorcycle racing, and we couldn’t be more excited to get started.”

The partnership represents nearly 150 years of combined racing history and success. Indian Motorcycle was literally founded through racing in 1901 and forged a legacy of domination on the track that has carried the brand for more than a century. Since 1979, Vance & Hines has carved a racing legacy of its own, managing successful race programs and capturing championships across road racing, flat track and drag racing for Ducati, Suzuki, Yamaha and Harley-Davidson.

“Indian Motorcycle is legendary. A brand built through racing, and over the past decade it’s been a fierce competitor that has pushed us to innovate both on and off the track,” said Terry Vance, Co-Founder & Owner of Vance & Hines Motorsports. “Right out of the box, the Indian Challenger, and its liquid-cooled PowerPlus engine bring a high-performance, reliable machine that’s capable of winning every time it lines up on the grid. Having witnessed its capabilities since the inception of the class, we’re thrilled to continue the development of this dynamic platform in partnership with Indian Motorcycle, as we push for another MotoAmerica King of the Baggers championship in 2026.”

The Indian Challenger has reshaped expectations for performance baggers, proving itself as a dominant force in MotoAmerica’s Mission King of the Baggers series with three championships over the past six years. Powered by a sophisticated liquid-cooled, overhead-cam 112‑ci PowerPlus V‑Twin, the Indian Challenger combines high torque with race-ready precision — making it a threat against larger-displacement rivals.

Since the inaugural King of the Baggers race in 2020, the Indian Challenger and Vance & Hines have combined for four of the six King of the Baggers championships. The 2026 Indian Motorcycle-Vance & Hines factory race team will receive sponsorship support from J&P Cycles, MOTUL, Progressive Insurance, Drag Specialties and Performance Finance.

For information about Indian Motorcycle, visit IndianMotorcycle.com, or follow along on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube. For information about Vance & Hines Motorsports, visit VanceAndHinesMotorsports.com, or follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE®

Indian Motorcycle Company is America’s First Motorcycle Company®. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of

America’s most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship. To learn more, please visit www.indianmotorcycle.com.

ABOUT VANCE & HINES MOTORSPORTS

With nearly five decades of championship-winning experience, Vance & Hines Motorsports delivers proven performance through precision-built components and expert engine services. From advanced cylinder head development to high-performance engine components and closed-course competition exhaust systems, every product is engineered to give a decisive edge. Most recently, Vance & Hines Motorsports has expanded its offerings with a Pro Stock Motorcycle rental program, providing qualified independent racers with access to competitive, race-ready machinery at the professional level.

Source : Indian Motorcycles