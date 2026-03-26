 

AIROH H 21: FREEDOM TAKES ON A NEW DESIGN

By: Published on 26 March 2026

With the new H 21, AIROH redefines the concept of the jet helmet. Contemporary design and premium materials come together in a product engineered to offer comfort, safety and style in every situation, from daily commuting to longer journeys. The H 21 is set to become the new benchmark for riders who refuse to compromise on safety and design.

AIROH introduces H 21, the jet helmet created for riders seeking style, protection and versatility. A perfect blend of design and technology designed to enhance every two-wheel experience, with the quality and reliability that define the brand.

Available in two versions – Full Carbon 6K and Composite Carbon – the H 21 has been developed with three shell sizes to ensure optimal fit across all sizes, from XS to XXXL. With a lightweight construction (starting from 1290 g ±50 g in the carbon version), the new AIROH helmet guarantees comfort and ease even on longer rides or during the hottest summer days.

H 21 meets the highest safety standards, enhanced by advanced technical solutions: an Extra Wide visor for an enhanced field of vision, an integrated Sun Screen Visor, an adjustable micrometric retention system and high-performance inner linings designed for maximum breathability and comfort. This helmet is also prepared for Pinlock® 70 and AIROH AWC 4 and AWC 2 communication systems, and features the ASN system (AIROH Sliding Net) for
outstanding comfort.

airoh-h21-2

Ventilation has been carefully engineered down to the smallest detail, with adjustable top vent, rear vent, spoilers and extractors, while the integrated anti-theft ring on the strap adds an extra practical feature. The result is a helmet designed for riders ready to tackle the urban jungle with the protection of a reliable partner and a look that never goes unnoticed.

The new AIROH H 21 helmet is available online and in the best stores, with a recommended price starting from 259.00 euros.

TECHNICAL SHEET:

  • Shells and sizes: 3 (XS – S I M – L | XL – XXL – XXXL)
  • Weights: from 1290g +-50g (Only for Full Carbon 6K version) from 1330 g +-50 g (Composite Carbon version)
  • Homologation: ECE 2206
  • Materials: Full Carbon 6K and Composite Carbon
  • Retention System: Micrometric System
  • Ventilation: top vent, rear spoilers and extractors, rear vent
  • Visor: Lock System, Scratch resistant, Integrated Sun Visor. Prepared for Pinlock® 70
  • Inner lining: High Performance textiles and treatments. Removable, washable and hypoallergenic
  • Technology: ASN (AIROH Sliding Net system)
  • AWC 4 and AWC 2 Ready
  • Other: anti-theft ring

For information: https://www.airoh.com/

Source : Airoh Helmets

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