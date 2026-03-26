AIROH H 21: FREEDOM TAKES ON A NEW DESIGN

With the new H 21, AIROH redefines the concept of the jet helmet. Contemporary design and premium materials come together in a product engineered to offer comfort, safety and style in every situation, from daily commuting to longer journeys. The H 21 is set to become the new benchmark for riders who refuse to compromise on safety and design.

AIROH introduces H 21, the jet helmet created for riders seeking style, protection and versatility. A perfect blend of design and technology designed to enhance every two-wheel experience, with the quality and reliability that define the brand.

Available in two versions – Full Carbon 6K and Composite Carbon – the H 21 has been developed with three shell sizes to ensure optimal fit across all sizes, from XS to XXXL. With a lightweight construction (starting from 1290 g ±50 g in the carbon version), the new AIROH helmet guarantees comfort and ease even on longer rides or during the hottest summer days.

H 21 meets the highest safety standards, enhanced by advanced technical solutions: an Extra Wide visor for an enhanced field of vision, an integrated Sun Screen Visor, an adjustable micrometric retention system and high-performance inner linings designed for maximum breathability and comfort. This helmet is also prepared for Pinlock® 70 and AIROH AWC 4 and AWC 2 communication systems, and features the ASN system (AIROH Sliding Net) for

outstanding comfort.

Ventilation has been carefully engineered down to the smallest detail, with adjustable top vent, rear vent, spoilers and extractors, while the integrated anti-theft ring on the strap adds an extra practical feature. The result is a helmet designed for riders ready to tackle the urban jungle with the protection of a reliable partner and a look that never goes unnoticed.

The new AIROH H 21 helmet is available online and in the best stores, with a recommended price starting from 259.00 euros.

TECHNICAL SHEET:

Shells and sizes: 3 (XS – S I M – L | XL – XXL – XXXL)

Weights: from 1290g +-50g (Only for Full Carbon 6K version) from 1330 g +-50 g (Composite Carbon version)

Homologation: ECE 2206

Materials: Full Carbon 6K and Composite Carbon

Retention System: Micrometric System

Ventilation: top vent, rear spoilers and extractors, rear vent

Visor: Lock System, Scratch resistant, Integrated Sun Visor. Prepared for Pinlock ® 70

70 Inner lining: High Performance textiles and treatments. Removable, washable and hypoallergenic

Technology: ASN (AIROH Sliding Net system)

AWC 4 and AWC 2 Ready

Other: anti-theft ring

For information: https://www.airoh.com/

Source : Airoh Helmets