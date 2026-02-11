Rev, Rip, Repeat at the Toronto Motorcycle and Powersport Show and She Rides! event

Canada’s premier exhibition for on- and off-road enthusiasts returns February 20th to 22nd

MARKHAM, Ont. — With an eye towards an exciting 2026 riding season, the Toronto Motorcycle and Powersport Show offers riding enthusiasts and prospective riders a first glimpse at what will be coming to showroom floors and stores this year — the ideal place to get a jump on that next purchase that will be hitting the roads or trails this coming season.

Returning to the Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place February 20th to 22nd, the show floor will be buzzing with the latest models of off-road motorcycles, ATVs and side-by-sides, street cruisers and scooters, and all the latest gear and accessories that make riding safe and fun. With a roster of special events and features, the Toronto Motorcycle and Powersport Show offers plenty of excitement, fun and new discoveries for everyone — from the most seasoned rider to the greenest rookie, for all ages and styles.

But this isn’t a place to just come and browse — it’s the perfect place to take the shopping journey from start to finish. Every year, hundreds of customers purchase their new bike, ATV, accessories, apparel, souvenirs and memberships — and so much more — right from the show floor.

“Whether you need some new gear or are looking for a new ride, the Toronto Motorcycle and Powersport Show is the place to start,” says Landon French, President and CEO of Moto Canada. “All of Canada’s leading manufacturers and top badges will be together in one place, making it easy to check out all of the new models that will be rolling into showrooms. This is where riders connect with the community; where they can see what’s new and make confident choices for the year ahead.”

Manufacturers that will be showcasing their newest models at the Toronto Motorcycle and Powersport Show this year are Yamaha Motor Canada, Triumph America, Honda Canada, Harley-Davidson Canada, Piaggio North America, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Vespa, BMW Motorrad, CF Moto, Kayo Canada, Kove Canada, KTM and Huskvarna. Dealers will also be in attendance representing brands like Indian, Ducati, MV Agusta and others.

The Show also offers several special features, including:

She Rides Night — A great opportunity for motorcycle-curious women to check out what riding culture and motorcycle lifestyle are all about — a great idea for a girls' night out with prize draws and special ticket prices for the Friday night.

EXPLR Adventure Riding Zone — Presented by WestJet Cargo, the EXPLR zone is a showcase of adventure riding vehicles (ADVs), with product displays, information booths and presentations on all aspects of ADV riding, from mechanics and safety to travel to getting started as a beginner.

Adventure Riding Skills — Presented by BMW Motorrad with Ryan Austin, sharpen adventure riding skills with demos, training zones and new gear, highlighting techniques like slow-speed control (figure-eights, clutch/rear brake), collision avoidance and proper body positioning for off-road terrain.

Moto Intro — Moto curious? Discover the thrill of two-wheel riding in a safe, controlled environment, in partnership with the Canada Safety Council. Expert instructors guide people through the basics and emulate the feel and excitement of motorcycle riding, with no licence or gear required.

Yamaha Riding Academy — A chance for kids between 6 and 12-years-old to experience the thrill of riding for the first time. They'll learn the basics of motorcycle safety and control.

Custom Bike Lounge with Motorcraft — Check out some beautiful rarities in a space dedicated to showcasing premier custom-built bikes in North America.

— Check out some beautiful rarities in a space dedicated to showcasing premier custom-built bikes in North America. Electric Motorcycles — Get an introduction to the next generation of motorcycles with the latest models and information on electrified two-wheel riding. In partnership with TerreMX, the only all-electric dirt track in Canada, and X-Track, the only synthetic indoor track (FIM approved), demos will be staged with Talaria and Stark, one of the highest performing and anticipated brands in the electric segment.

Friday nights are for the girls — those who ride, and want to ride.

The signature event of opening night at the Toronto Motorcycle and Powersport Show, presented by NFP, is She Rides Night, a feature that celebrates women who embrace the riding lifestyle, and encourages more women to explore the joy, thrills and excitement of riding motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides or scooters.

“Designed as an empowering experience for women riders and those curious about the lifestyle, She Rides offers an inclusive space to explore, connect and celebrate the freedom of two wheels,” says Debby Potter, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, with Moto Canada (owner of the Toronto Motorcycle and Powersport Show). “She Rides is more than just an event. It’s a movement and a showcase of a vibrant community of riders.”

From hands-on demos to expert advice, She Rides is the perfect opportunity to take the first step or the next step in a riding journey — and women can enjoy an exclusive buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer to attend a girls’ night out with a bit of a different twist.

Highlights of the fun, welcoming evening for women riders and moto-curious guests include:

Community Connections: Meet inspiring female riders, industry leaders and join the conversation about breaking barriers in motorcycling.

Meet inspiring female riders, industry leaders and join the conversation about breaking barriers in motorcycling. Interactive Experiences: Gear showcases and riding tips to get ready for riding season.

Gear showcases and riding tips to get ready for riding season. Event Features: Get the full experience of the riding lifestyle with special event features like Moto Intro, the ATV Zone and the EXPLR Adventure Riding Zone, presented by WestJet.

Women are the fastest-growing segment in motorcycling, and She Rides celebrates this surge by creating a space where confidence, independence and community thrive.

The 2026 Toronto Motorcycle and Powersport Show will take place February 20th to 22nd at the Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place:

Friday, February 20: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 21: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 22: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

For more information, please visit motocanada.com/shows or engage on the socials on Instagram, Facebook or YouTube.

Media interested in attending the Motorcycle and Powersport Show can register here: 2026 Motorcycle and Powersport Shows Media Submission Form.

About Moto Canada

We exist so Canadians can ride.

Moto Canada is the nation’s leading industry association representing the interests of the world’s best powersports brands — including Arctic Cat, Aprilia, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Can-AM, CF Moto, Ducati, GasGas, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Husqvarna, Indian Motorcycles, Kawasaki, KTM, MV Agusta, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio, Polaris, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, Triumph, Vespa, and Yamaha. Moto Canada is a driving force, uniting Canadians with the exhilarating world of powersports and as industry advocates, we champion Canadians’ ability to ride both on and off road. Moto Canada members represent over 90% of the powersports industry in Canada, generating $17.3 billion in economic activity and more than 88,000 Canadian jobs.

Moto Canada Connect is a for-profit marketing and media company owned by Moto Canada and powersport manufacturers. Moto Canada Connect owns and produces The Motorcycle and Powersport Shows, Canada’s premier powersport shows.

Learn more at MotoCanada.com.

