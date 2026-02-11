Rev, Rip, Repeat at the Montréal Motorcycle and Powersport Show

Canada’s premier exhibition for on- and off-road enthusiasts returns February 27th to March 1st, presented by Beneva

MARKHAM, Ont. — With an eye towards an exciting 2026 riding season, the Montréal Motorcycle and Powersport Show offers riding enthusiasts and prospective riders a first glimpse at what will be coming to showroom floors and stores this year — the ideal place to get a jump on that next purchase that will be hitting the roads or trails this coming season.

Returning to the Palais des congès de Montréal February 27th to March 1st, the show floor will be buzzing with the latest models of motorcycles, ATVs and side-by-sides, street cruisers and scooters, and all the latest gear and accessories that make riding safe and fun. With a roster of special events and features, the Montréal Motorcycle and Powersport Show, presented by Beneva, offers plenty of excitement, fun and new discoveries for everyone — from the most seasoned rider to the greenest rookie, for all ages and styles.

But this isn’t a place to just come and browse — it’s the perfect place to take the shopping journey from start to finish. Every year, hundreds of customers purchase their new bike, ATV, accessories, apparel, souvenirs and memberships — and so much more — right from the show floor.

“Whether you need some new gear or are looking for a new ride, the Montréal Motorcycle and Powersport Show is the place to start,” says Landon French, President and CEO of Moto Canada. “All of Canada’s leading manufacturers and top badges will be together in one place, making it easy to check out all of the new models that will be rolling into showrooms. This is where riders connect with the community; where they can see what’s new and make confident choices for the year ahead.”

Manufacturers that will be showcasing their newest models at the Montréal Motorcycle and Powersport Show this year are BRP Can-Am, CF Moto, Harley-Davidson Canada, Honda Canada, KTM Group and Husqvarna, Piaggio, Moto Guzzi, Aprilia, Vespa, Suzuki, Triumph and Yamaha and many new manufacturers looking to get a foothold in the Canadian market. Dealers expected to be at the Show include Motos Illimitées, Nadon Sport, BMW Gabriel, Alary Sport, Motoplex, Mathias Sport, Leo HD and more, with retailers ADM Sport and Pete’s Superbike also on hand. Also at the show will be premier distributors Importations Thibault and Motovan.

The Show also offers several special features, including:

She Rides Night with Chicks & Machines — A great opportunity for motorcycle-curious women to check out what riding culture and motorcycle lifestyle are all about — a great idea for a girls' night out with prize draws and special buy one-get-one-free ticket prices for women on the Friday night and a draw for a new CF Moto bike.

The EXPLR Adventure Riding Zone — A showcase of adventure riding vehicles (ADVs), with product displays, information booths and presentations on aspects of ADV riding, from mechanics and safety to travel to getting started as a beginner.

Stacyc Demos — Introduce the kiddos to two-wheel riding on Stacyc's innovative ebikes, designed and engineered specifically for children.

Jordan Szoke Trials — See the 14-time Bridgestone Superbike champion and four-time Canadian trials champion in action, only at the Montréal Motorcycle and Powersport Show.

The 2026 Montréal Motorcycle and Powersport Show will take place February 27th to March 1st at the Palais des congrès de Montréal:

Friday, February 27: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 28: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 1: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

For more information, please visit motocanada.com/shows. To buy tickets, please visit motocanada.com.

Media interested in attending the Motorcycle and Powersport Show can register here: 2026 Motorcycle and Powersport Shows Media Submission Form. Download the My Show App and search for Montréal Motorcycle and Powersport Show.

About Moto Canada

We exist so Canadians can ride.

Moto Canada is the nation’s leading industry association representing the interests of the world’s best powersports brands — including Arctic Cat, Aprilia, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Can-AM, CF Moto, Ducati, GasGas, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Husqvarna, Indian Motorcycles, Kawasaki, KTM, MV Agusta, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio, Polaris, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, Triumph, Vespa, and Yamaha. Moto Canada is a driving force, uniting Canadians with the exhilarating world of powersports and as industry advocates, we champion Canadians’ ability to ride both on and off road. Moto Canada members represent over 90% of the powersports industry in Canada, generating $17.3 billion in economic activity and more than 88,000 Canadian jobs.

Moto Canada Connect is a for-profit marketing and media company owned by Moto Canada and powersport manufacturers. Moto Canada Connect owns and produces The Motorcycle and Powersport Shows, Canada’s premier powersport shows.

Learn more at MotoCanada.com.

About Beneva

Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, Beneva is the largest insurance mutual in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and customers. Beneva employs over 5,500 dedicated employees: people looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in mutualist values that are shared by its employees. With $25.1 billion in assets, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry. Its head office is located in Quebec City. For more information, please consult beneva.ca.

