Stay Warm with EWOOL’s PRO+ Heated Vest

Version tested: Women’s, size Medium



The Montreal-based company EWOOL, founded in 2013, has launched the PRO+ heated vest. During the cold and snowy month of November we experienced this year in Quebec, I tested the women’s version.

Thin and stretchy, it makes an excellent mid-layer to wear over a long-sleeve shirt and under your coat. Designed for extreme cold, it stands out from the competition thanks to its large heating zones and its ability to generate up to 51 watts of heat in just three seconds—seven times more powerful than any other heated vest on the market.

Simply press the easily accessible control button to activate one of the three settings (low, medium, or high heat) and enjoy abundant warmth that envelops your entire upper body—from your chest to your lower back, including your neck.

The EWOOL PRO+ heated vest comes with a slim 70‑watt battery that provides up to seven hours of continuous heat. This heating time can be doubled—up to 14 hours—with an additional battery (sold separately). It is UL1642 certified and approved by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for air travel. You can also connect it to an external 12 V DC power source such as a motorcycle, snowmobile, or power bank for unlimited heating time. There is no need to remove the battery after use; simply plug in the vest to recharge it with the 32‑watt charger.

Heating Time

Temps de chauffage

Heat Level One Battery Two Battery Auxiliary Cable Low 7 h 14 h ∞ Medium 3.5 h 7 h ∞ High 1.75 h 3.5 h ∞

Made with high‑quality, durable materials, the exterior is composed of 94% polyester and 6% spandex, while the lining is 100% polyester. The heating system is waterproof (IP67 rating). In short, the EWOOL PRO+ heated vest is built to withstand harsh weather. The heating system was even tested by the manufacturer in the Canadian Arctic! It’s ready to follow you on all your adventures for many years.

Care Instructions

Remove the batteries before machine washing.

Wash in cold water.

Use a gentle/delicate cycle.

Hang to dry.

Do not dry clean.

Do not bleach.

Do not iron.

Do not tumble dry.

Do not wring.

My Opinion

What I Liked

The powerful heat kept me warm—even though I’m naturally sensitive to the cold—during very windy and snowy days.

The heat distribution is continuous, with no fluctuations.

Whether you’re on a boat, hiking, or riding your motorcycle, switching between modes is easy thanks to the all‑in‑one control button strategically located at the bottom of the vest. Just press it and check the indicator light, which changes from grey (low) to red (high) to white (medium) depending on the heat level.

You can recharge the battery without removing it from the vest by connecting it to the internal port located at the bottom left.

The vest includes several pockets: one in the front, two on the sides, a large one in the back, and an interior compartment at the bottom right for a 12‑volt battery.

What I Liked Less

The battery is quite large—about 10 cm wide by 20 cm high. You can insert and connect it through the left pocket of the EWOOL PRO+ heated vest. The vest was comfortable while standing, but when sitting in the car, since I’m not very tall, I felt a bit compressed as the battery pushed upward under my chest. It was rather uncomfortable. However, there is a second battery pocket located in the back, which can also hold small items. Next time I’m in the car, I’ll place the battery there for much better comfort.

The women’s cut is form‑fitting with stretch panels on the sides for flexibility. When I checked the size guide, I was between small and medium. Thankfully, I chose the medium, because with my small post‑pregnancy belly, the zipper fits very snugly at the bottom. If you’re between two sizes, choose the larger one.

What’s New in the Latest Generation of the PRO+ Heated Vest?

Some of the new features of the latest PRO+ generation include an improved battery management system that allows batteries to be inserted horizontally or vertically in the front or back pocket for greater versatility and comfort. The new PRO+ also offers enhanced heating power with larger heating elements in the front and back, as well as additional heating elements in the lumbar region.

Safety Warnings

Do not wear the vest while charging or directly on bare skin.

The EWOOL PRO+ heated vest is not recommended for children, pregnant women, or individuals with heart disease.

Never use it when wet. You must wear it under an outer layer when it’s raining.

Do not use it when the outdoor temperature is above 10°

Turn off the power if you feel any discomfort.

Ideal for temperatures from 5°C down to –40°C.

Available in sizes XS to 2XL for women.

Available in sizes XS to 3XL for men.

Price: $598 + tax (one battery included)

Add an extra battery for $129 + tax at purchase (instead of $169).

Expedited shipping in Canada and the United States for orders over $99.

Easy, free exchanges within 30 days if the size doesn’t fit.

Free returns within 14 days.

Two‑year warranty.

Website: https://ewool.com/