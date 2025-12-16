Mitas ENDURO TRAIL-ADV 2 tire to fit 2026 Aprilia SR GT 400 as Original Equipment

Global OE approval for Mitas ENDURO TRAIL-ADV 2, reinforcing its premium adventure credentials.

Perfect match for Aprilia SR GT 400, enhancing its adventurous spirit with superior performance and versatility.

Mitas proudly announces that its latest adventure tire, ENDURO TRAIL-ADV 2, has been chosen as original equipment for the new Aprilia SR GT 400, set to launch in 2026. This partnership brings together two brands committed to delivering premium performance for riders who demand versatility and confidence on every ride.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Aprilia on this exciting project,” said Gustavo Pinto Teixeira, Head of Mitas Motorcycle Tires. “The ENDURO TRAIL-ADV 2 delivers the performance and reliability that SR GT 400 riders expect, whether commuting in the city or venturing beyond.”

The adventurous spirit of the SR GT 400 is completed by Mitas ENDURO TRAIL-ADV 2 tires, in sizes 120/70-16 at the front and 150/70-14 at the rear.

Mitas ENDURO TRAIL-ADV 2: Designed for modern adventurers

The ENDURO TRAIL-ADV 2 tire line combines a 70/30 on-road/off-road tread balance with Multi-Compound Tread Technology for superior grip and mileage. Its silica-rich compound boosts wet-weather grip, while the self-cleaning chevron pattern ensures control on gravel and dirt. A reinforced carcass adds comfort and stability at high speeds, making it the ideal partner for adventure-ready riders.

Discover the complete Mitas ENDURO TRAIL-ADV 2 lineup and all available sizes by visiting our website.

Source: Mitas