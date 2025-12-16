FROM FLAT TRACK TO CAFE RACER: TRIUMPH EXPANDS 400 RANGE

Triumph Motorcycles unleashes two exciting new additions to the award-winning 400 range; the all-new Tracker 400 and the hotly anticipated Thruxton 400

Tracker 400 brings bold flat-track attitude fused with authentic Triumph DNA

Thruxton 400 reimagines the iconic cafe racer for a new generation with a thrilling, sporty ride

Powered by a more potent iteration of the 398cc TR-Series engine, delivering 41 HP and a best-in-class top-end performance, with five percent more peak power.

Available in dealerships beginning March 2026

Triumph has unveiled two new and exciting additions to the award-winning 400 range. For the first time, Triumph introduces a flat track-inspired motorcycle with the launch of the all-new MY27 Tracker 400, while the hotly anticipated MY26 Thruxton 400, already turning heads in India, is making its global debut, bringing iconic cafe racer style to riders everywhere.

These two fun and agile machines blend beautiful retro styling with unmistakable Triumph DNA and feature an enhanced TR-Series engine, delivering 41.4 HP (42PS) at 9,000rpm. With a higher rev limit and stronger top-end performance, this latest evolution offers a five percent increase in peak power. Both models combine premium quality and accessible pricing, delivering exceptional value for money.

The Tracker 400 features flat and wide handlebars and repositioned footpegs for a commanding riding position. Supported by a dedicated chassis for sharper handling and an engaged rider experience. Its design incorporates a seat cowl, number board, boxy fuel tank, fly screen and newly styled wheels, paired with Pirelli MT60 RS tires. Available in Racing Yellow, Phantom Black and Aluminum Silver Gloss, the Tracker 400 exudes flat track character and presence on the road.

The Thruxton 400 is a contemporary interpretation of the iconic Thruxton silhouette, bringing authentic cafe racer style with a modern edge. Available in Pearl Metallic White with Storm Grey, and Metallic Racing Yellow, it features clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs for a sporty riding position, complemented by a refined suspension set-up for agile, responsive handling.

Both models offer exceptional value, with class-leading service intervals and a comprehensive two-year, unlimited mileage warranty that also covers Genuine Triumph accessories. This combination ensures lower cost of ownership and greater peace of mind for owners.

Paul Stroud – Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles

“The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, and more recently the Scrambler XC, have been a global hit, winning multiple awards and driving record sales. These bikes have brought more younger riders and more women into the Triumph family than ever before, proving the appeal of a premium brand in this market. This success reflects Triumph’s unique position in the segment, blending high quality finishing, modern performance and beautiful retro styling.

Now, with the Tracker 400 and Thruxton 400, we’re building on that momentum with two brand-new models that give customers even more choice. Powered by the latest TR-Series engine, the most powerful iteration yet, these bikes deliver distinctive character and engaging performance.

The Tracker 400 brings stripped-back flat track attitude, while the Thruxton 400 reimagines an iconic name with authentic café racer style for a new generation. Together, these models offer riders, more fun, more style and an even sportier ride.”

TRACKER 400: FLAT TRACK STYLE FOR THE ROAD

The new Tracker 400 draws inspiration from flat track racing, capturing the raw, stripped-back aesthetic and competitive spirit synonymous with this class, channeling the style and attitude of bikes built for the oval dirt track.

Stripped Back Attitude

Designed to stand out in the crowd, the Tracker 400 combines race-inspired styling with aggressive lines for an unmistakable flat track silhouette. Classic Triumph design cues and the iconic engine profile make this a true Modern Classic.

The tracker-style fuel tank, with its sculpted knee cut-outs, pairs seamlessly with the fly screen and color-coded seat cowl and the dual-spoke wheels with blocky dual-purpose Pirelli MT60 RS tires, deliver a bold, sporty stance. As a Triumph Modern Classic, it features the signature engine profile with powder-coated covers and bright-machined cylinder head fins. That unmistakable Triumph DNA runs throughout, with a classic round LED headlight up front and flowing twin upswept silencers at the rear.

The Tracker 400 is offered in three striking race-inspired color schemes, each showcasing bold Tracker lettering on the fuel tank, set against sleek racing stripes with dramatic mud-splatter detailing that extends seamlessly onto the seat cowl. A distinctive number board proudly displaying ‘400’ pays tribute to legendary flat track racers.

The Aluminum Silver Gloss scheme is accented with Racing Red graphics across the fuel tank, seat cowl, number board, and wheels. Racing Yellow delivers a vibrant statement with its bold yellow tank and seat cowl, contrasted by Phantom Black elements and Racing Yellow highlights on the number board and wheels. For a darker, more aggressive look, Phantom Black combines moody black with Dark Silver, Vanilla White, and Pearl Metallic White accents across the tank, cowl, number board, and wheels.

An Enhanced Riding Position

Upright and elbows out – that’s the essence of Flat Track style. Wider handlebars, set at .9 in. (23mm) broader and 5.3 in. (134mm) lower than those on the Speed 400 to enhance the bike’s dynamic stance. Footpegs are repositioned 3.4 in. (86mm) further back and 1 in. (27mm) higher, creating a confident, aggressive posture. These ergonomics ensure that the Tracker 400 rides exactly how it looks, with bold and commanding presence.

Engineered for fun, sporty performance, the Tracker 400 has a dedicated chassis and premium suspension set-up. Up front, black anodized 1.7 in. (43mm) upside-down big piston forks offer 5.5 in. (140mm) of travel, while the rear gas monoshock RSU provides 5.1 in. (130mm) of travel with preload adjustment for two-up riding. Dual-purpose tires with a blocky tread pattern complete the look, offering flat track style with road-focused grip and handling.

The Tracker 400 integrates advanced rider technology without compromising its classic aesthetic. A seat height of 3.7 in. (805mm) with features like torque-assist clutch, switchable traction control, and ABS make the ride accessible and enjoyable. A contemporary single-dial analogue speedometer paired with a digital tachometer delivers essential information at a glance, with all wiring neatly hidden to preserve the clean, timeless Triumph look.

Exciting and Characterful Engine

The latest model features a new and more powerful iteration of Triumph’s class leading TR series engine. This has been achieved through a combination of new mechanical parts, including a revised camshaft profile, along with a new engine tune. This results in a five percent increase in peak power, now producing 41.4 HP (42PS) peak power at 9,000 RPM, with a higher rev limit and stronger peak power at the top of the rev range. This allows the Tracker 400 to rev harder and higher, for an exhilarating and addictive throttle response that encourages the rider to exploit the performance available and ride this bike with the attitude it deserves.

The enhanced engine also retains the 27.7 ft-lbs (37.5Nm) of peak torque, with 80 percent of this available from 3,000 RPM, offering that linear, torque rich performance that adapts to any riding scenario. The ride by wire throttle ensures intuitive throttle response all the way through the six-speed gear box.

Attention to Detail

Triumph Motorcycles is committed to delivering exceptional performance and uncompromising quality – and the Tracker 400 is no exception. Built from premium components and precision-crafted parts, every detail is designed to optimize performance and elevate the riding experience.

Powerful four-piston radial calipers deliver strong, progressive braking performance, complemented by robust cast aluminum wheels and a swingarm that add strength and sophistication to the Tracker’s design. From the upside-down forks providing high-performance suspension, to the precision-machined cooling fins, Triumph’s meticulous attention to detail ensures a clean, uncluttered finish with no exposed wires, cables, or hoses to spoil the bike’s classic look. This attention to detail extends to the Tracker 400’s flawless paintwork, delivering a finish that exudes precision and quality.

THE REVIVAL OF THE THRUXTON NAME

The legendary Thruxton name makes its return with the all-new Thruxton 400, a modern interpretation of an icon that defined an era. Celebrated for its unmistakable cafe racer attitude and racing heritage, a Thruxton has always embodied style, performance, and character. Now, that spirit is reimagined for a new generation, delivering the perfect balance of timeless design and contemporary engineering.

Head Turning Cafe Racer Design

The classic Triumph engine profile is complemented by a sculpted fuel tank, which is a fusion of flowing lines and sharp contemporary contours, with the Triumph triangle badge. A new fairing houses the classic round LED headlight, contrasting with the sporty and stylish bar end mirrors, blending tradition with innovation. Clip-on handlebars lower the front end for a more assertive stance, while the color-coded bullet seat cowl, shortened rear mudguard and number plate hanger, plus a compact LED light contribute to a minimalist, purposeful rear. The upswept sports silencer completes the look, with a seamless, flowing exhaust line.

Four vibrant color schemes feature sleek graphics and sporty contrast accents on the fuel tank, fairing and seat cowl, while the Matte Phantom Black side panel carries an aluminum finish badge bearing the Thruxton name.

The Phantom Black and Aluminum scheme features wide diagonal stripes of color across the fuel tank and seat cowl, with Racing Red accents on the fairing and seat cowl. The Pearl Metallic White and Storm Grey paint scheme includes flashes of Caribbean Blue on the seat cowl and fairing, while the Metallic Racing Yellow with Aluminum Silver design features a Metallic Racing Yellow fairing with Phantom Black accents and Aluminum stripes that carry through on the fuel tank and seat cowl.

An All-new Sportier Ride

With optimized ergonomics and a dedicated chassis, the new Thruxton 400 delivers a fun and sporty ride. The new chassis and revised suspension setup provide a sharper, more responsive feel, while the sporty handlebar and footpeg position give an engaged riding experience. The new clip-on handlebars are 1.6 in (40mm) narrower and 9.7 in (246mm) lower than those on the Speed 400, while the rear-set footpegs are positioned 3.4 in (86mm) further back and 1.1 in (27mm) higher. This rotates the rider forward, creating a true cafe racer riding posture.

Black anodized 1.7 in (43mm) upside-down big piston forks with 5.3 in (135mm) of travel optimized for sporty poise and response, and a preload-adjustable gas mono-shock rear suspension unit with 5.1 in (130mm) wheel travel, enhancing the bike’s agility and control for a more focused ride. Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires offer a sporty and grippy feel, ensuring confidence in every corner.

Just like the rest of the 400 range, the latest rider technology is seamlessly integrated into the Thruxton 400, with an analogue speedometer and an LCD tachometer display with USB-C charging port. A ride-by-wire throttle, switchable traction control, torque assist clutch and ABS ensures rider confidence.

Exciting and Characterful Engine

Powered by the most powerful iteration of the TR-series engine yet, with all the same enhancements as the Tracker 400, the 398cc engine revs higher and harder, delivering a thrilling top-end while maintaining the smooth, torque-rich performance and rich, distinctive soundtrack that defines the Triumph experience.

Trademark Triumph Quality

From the new polished Monza-style fuel cap to Thruxton’s meticulous paintwork, every element of the design reflects Triumph’s unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and premium quality. Each detail has been thoughtfully engineered and finished to the highest standards, creating a motorcycle that blends striking aesthetics with technical precision.

The engine features machined cooling fins contributing towards its clean, uncluttered profile, while the stylish and lightweight cast aluminum wheels and four-piston radial caliper deliver both style and performance, seamlessly blending form and function in true Thruxton style.

MAKE IT YOUR OWN

For riders who want to make their bike truly their own, Triumph offers a comprehensive range of Genuine Accessories, from styling to protection. Each accessory is designed and engineered to the same exacting standards as the motorcycle itself, ensuring perfect fit, seamless integration, and lasting reliability.

Options include practical protection such as engine protection bars and tank pads, as well as custom styling enhancements like bar-end mirrors and a premium quilted seat for the Thruxton 400.

The Tracker 400 and Thruxton 400 offer class-leading service intervals and backed by a global two-year unlimited mileage warranty that also covers Genuine Triumph Accessories. The result is a lower cost of ownership and more time on the road.

The Thruxton 400 will begin at $6,295 USD / $7,395 CAD and will arrive in dealers from March 2026. The Tracker 400 will be in dealers beginning April 2026 with prices starting at $5,995 USD / $6,995 CAD. Note that the Thruxton 400 will be model year 2026 and the Tracker 400 will be model year 2027 for the USA and Canada.

For more details or to find your local dealer, visit triumphmotorcycles.com.

Source: Triumph Motorcycles