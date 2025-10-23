IOTA Studios debuts Jordan Bennett’s LNUK Motorcycle at Art Toronto

Halifax, NS – IOTA Studios is pleased to be exhibiting at Art Toronto at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (255 Front St W) from 23-26 October 2025, at booth B-76 and I-05. The fair will be open to the public 24-26 Oct, with VIP previews Oct 23. The Halifax-based gallery is premiering a new installation by Jordan Bennett at I-05, and artworks by Carrie Allison, Jess Riva Cooper, Brendan Fernandes, Letitia Fraser, and José Andrés Mora at booth B-76. The high-profile Canadian contemporary art fair anticipates 20,000 annual spectators.

IOTA is premiering a new installation by Mi’kmaq artist Jordan Bennett called LNUK Motorcycle. After conceiving of this artwork 12 years ago, Bennett has stripped all stereotypical emblems from an Indian™ Scout Bobber motorcycle, including head dresses, totem caricatures, and trademarked “Indian” name itself. The motorcycle features a sealskin seat, and it is covered in Bennett’s artwork, referencing stories from the land with Mi’kmaw quillwork designs and petroglyph imagery. Bennett creates work that counters, comment upon, and questions colonial histories, and this artwork is a commentary on the motifs and stereotypes that Indian™ motorcycles have kept alive and well.

IOTA Studios is a Halifax-based creative agency and studio gallery that supports artists with cross-disciplinary, research-driven practices in art and technology. Carrie Allison understands beadwork as a nêhiýaw/cree and Métis technology, which she integrates alongside other technologies in beaded animations, performance, and sound art. Jordan Bennett uses installation, acrylic paint, and reflective road signs to activate the shapes, colours, and composition of ancestral porcupine quillwork, and bring Mi’kmaq visual language into public space. Toronto-based Jess Riva Cooper’s clay sculptures reflect on invasive species, the parasitic, multiplying growth that exists on the borders of civilization. Chicago-based artist Brendan Fernandes works at the intersection of dance and visual arts, addressing issues of race, queer culture, migration, protest and other forms of collective movement. Letitia Fraser’s painting and textiles unearth previously untold narratives, and pay homage to her African Nova Scotian community’s history of quilting. Venezuelan-born artist José Andrés Mora explores the limits of language through media art, and a series of text-based prints that are photo-manipulated to simulate deterioration.

This is IOTA’s third art fair and second exhibition at Art Toronto. Single entry tickets to Art Toronto range from $20-40, and day passes which allow re-entry are $60. For ticket information, visit https://www.tix123.com/tickets/?code=ART25. This project is supported by the Province of Nova Scotia’s Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage.

Source: IOTA Studios