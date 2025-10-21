TRIUMPH UNVEILS THE 2026 BONNEVILLE BOBBER

Triumph Motorcycles unveils significant updates to Bonneville Bobber for 2026

Larger 3.7 gal (14 liter) fuel tank and updated bodywork, giving the new Bobber a more muscular silhouette and even greater presence

New rider-focused technology enhances the ride, as Bobber gains lean-sensitive Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control

Reshaped floating seat is wider, improving rider comfort

Available to order now and in stores beginning February 2026

Triumph Motorcycles unveils the 2026 Bonneville Bobber, a striking evolution of this iconic stripped-back custom classic.

With a larger 3.7 gal (14 liter) fuel tank and updated bodywork, the updated 2026 Bobber has a more muscular silhouette and an even greater presence, enhanced by two new color schemes, a stunning Interstellar Blue with Sapphire Black, and an ever-popular Jet Black option.

New technology features include lean-sensitive Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control, a powerful new LED headlight with a distinctive light signature, and a cockpit-mounted USB-C power socket. These modern technologies are meticulously integrated within the minimalist design, providing comfort and convenience while retaining the Bobber’s stripped-back style.

Enhanced comfort is provided by the wider floating seat, while new lightweight aluminum rims add even greater agility to the Bobber’s easy, effortless handling.

Paul Stroud – Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles

“The Bobber’s stripped-back style may look simple to achieve, but it takes an extraordinary amount of effort and precision engineering. The elegance and raw appeal of the Bobber are the result of countless hours spent refining every detail to make it look effortlessly minimalist. It’s a design philosophy that is hugely demanding.

One of the biggest challenges is integrating advanced technologies like lean-sensitive Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control into a bike that’s designed to look mechanically pure. With the Bobber’s floating seat and minimal bodywork, it would appear that there’s nowhere to hide the technology. Our team of engineers have done an incredible job seamlessly embedding these systems, without compromising the bike’s style or character. It’s this balance of innovation and authenticity that defines the Bobber.

The Bobber has always resonated with riders who value authenticity and individuality. It’s loved by both experienced motorcyclists who appreciate its raw, visceral power, as well as new riders. In fact, a third of Bobber owners choose it as their very first bike, drawn to its subversive attitude and unmistakable style.”

A More Commanding Presence

The new larger 3.7 gal (14 liter) tank enhances the muscular profile with sculpted lines and a new filler cap, complemented by restyled side panels and intake covers, which contribute to a sleeker, sharper look. The new compact LED headlight delivers a powerful beam and distinctive light signature, all within a classic circular housing.

The floating seat, which is central to the Bobber’s hard-tail illusion, has been widened and reshaped for improved comfort. Its hidden adjustment mechanism allows riders to tailor their position, enhancing ergonomics without compromising style.

Stripped-back Performance

At the heart of the Bobber is Triumph’s legendary 1200cc liquid-cooled Bonneville twin. With peak power of 77 HP (78PS) and torque surging to 78 ft-lb (106Nm) low in the rev range, the engine has a dedicated ‘hot rod’ tune, delivering effortless acceleration and a rich, addictive soundtrack. From a deep, burbling idle to a throaty growl, the Bobber’s full-bodied bark pours through twin slash-cut silencers tuned to deliver drama with every twist of the throttle. The 270-degree crank angle ensures a responsive and characterful power delivery, while EURO 5+ compliance guarantees low emissions and excellent fuel economy.

Precision Handling

Concealed beneath the Bobber’s stripped-back skin are engineering innovations and high-end components. Triumph’s innovative swing cage rear suspension and hidden monoshock pairs with 1.85-inch (47mm) Showa cartridge forks for generous wheel travel built to soak up city hits and carve through curves, to deliver comfort and control without compromise.

New lean-sensitive Optimized ABS and Traction Control, powered by an advanced IMU, offer unobtrusive rider aids that adapt seamlessly to changing conditions. Two riding modes, Road and Rain, adjust throttle response and traction settings, while cruise control adds convenience for longer journeys.

The Bobber’s 32-spoke 16 inch wheels have wide 130 and 150-section tires, perfect for grip in all conditions. New lightweight aluminum wheel rims reduce unsprung mass, sharpening steering response and enhancing agility.

The low 27-inch (690mm) seat height can be adjusted up and forwards, optimizing comfort for all heights and preferences. Adjustable foot controls, levers, and instruments all ensure a tailored fit for riders of all sizes. A new cockpit-mounted USB-C charging socket adds modern practicality, and the single analogue dial with integrated LCD display keeps information clear and accessible.

Statement Custom Style

Every detail of the Bobber speaks to Triumph’s commitment to craftsmanship. From the black powder-coated engine covers and cast bronze engine badges to the vintage deep-red spark plug caps and ‘drum brake’ inspired rear hub, the bike is rich with heritage-inspired touches.

The Bobber’s minimalist black steel fenders feature a center ridge and return edge, which enhance the rigidity, as well as enhancing the style. The carburetor-style twin throttle bodies, and side-mounted ignition barrel all contribute to its authentic aesthetic.

Available in two colors, riders can choose from the bold and modern Interstellar Blue with Sapphire Black or the timeless Jet Black.

Triumph’s official accessory range provides more than 120 ways for Bobber owners to express themselves. From unique leather seat options to high rise handlebars, there are numerous styling details that can be combined to provide a different and distinctive look that ensures it stands out from the crowd.

On the Road

With two-year unlimited mileage warranty and a class-leading 10,000-mile (16,000 km) service interval, the Bonneville Bobber is built for more time on the road and less time in the workshop, giving riders the freedom to enjoy every mile.

Available to order now at authorized Triumph dealerships starting at $14,795 USD / $17,595 CAD and arriving in dealerships beginning February 2026. For more information or to find your local dealer, visit triumphmotorcycles.com.

Source: Triumph