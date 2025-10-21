TRIUMPH LAUNCHES NEW SCRAMBLER 900

Triumph Motorcycles unveils the new Scrambler 900 for 2026

Enhanced chassis with cast aluminum swingarm and premium Showa suspension for improved handling and reduced weight

New lightweight aluminum rims fitted with Metzeler Tourance dual-purpose tires enhance agility and responsiveness in corners.

New rider-focused technology including lean-sensitive Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control

Available to order now and in stores by April 2026

Triumph Motorcycles introduces the model year 2026 Scrambler 900, a significantly enhanced evolution of its iconic modern classic. Reimagining the timeless Triumph design DNA with a fresh and contemporary edge, this latest model blends new cutting-edge technology with engineering excellence, while preserving its authentic Scrambler identity.

The 2026 Scrambler 900 features a more refined chassis, upgraded suspension and braking components, lightweight aluminum wheel rims, and the introduction of lean-sensitive Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control. A new modern instrument cluster, updated LED lighting, and improved connectivity further enhance the riding experience, while staying true to the bike’s authentic character.

The chassis has undergone significant upgrades. A redesigned tubular steel frame is now paired with a cast aluminum swingarm that improves rigidity and reduces weight. Suspension has been enhanced with 1.69 in (43 mm) Showa upside-down forks and preload-adjustable twin piggyback rear suspension units, delivering confident handling across a variety of terrain.

Lightweight aluminum wheel rims further reduce unsprung mass, and the bike is fitted with Metzeler Tourance dual-purpose tires. Braking performance has been improved with a larger 12.6 inch (320 mm) front disc and a radial four-piston caliper, offering stronger and more progressive stopping power.

The Scrambler 900 now features lean-sensitive Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control, a notable advancement from the previous switchable systems. Ride-by-wire throttle technology supports three riding modes; Road; Rain and Off-road. The Off-road mode disables rear ABS for better control on loose terrain.

The new instrument cluster combines a classic round housing with a modern LCD display and integrated TFT screen, showing speed, rpm, gear position, and riding mode. When paired with the optional Bluetooth module, riders can access phone and music controls, as well as turn-by-turn navigation. A USB-C charging port is now included for added convenience, and cruise control is available as a dealer-fit accessory.

Paul Stroud – Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles

“The Scrambler 900 has long been celebrated for its distinctive character and all-around versatility. With this latest evolution, we’ve refined every aspect of the riding experience—focusing on intuitive handling, enhanced ergonomics, and the kind of premium build quality that speaks to Triumph’s commitment to engineering excellence.

With a relaxed and confident riding position, easy handling, and a torquey Bonneville twin that’s full of character, the Scrambler delivers genuine all-terrain capability and undeniable cool factor. This is a motorcycle that feels as good to ride as it looks. It stays true to the authentic Scrambler spirit, while offering the performance, versatility, and timeless style that today’s riders expect. We’re proud of what this bike represents and excited for riders to experience it.”

Responsive Character

At the heart of the Scrambler 900 is the 900cc Bonneville twin engine, known for its responsive character and distinctive Scrambler sound. It produces 64.1 HP (65 PS) at 7,250 rpm and delivers peak torque of 59.0 lb-ft (80 Nm) at just 3,250 rpm, offering accessible performance across the rev range. The 270-degree crank ensures a smooth, tractable power delivery that’s engaging on every ride, whether navigating city streets or tackling off-road trails.

The revised brushed stainless steel two-into-one high-level exhaust not only underpins the Scrambler’s iconic silhouette but also maintains its signature exhaust note, while meeting modern emissions standards. A torque-assist clutch with span adjustable lever provides smooth and progressive control, especially useful in urban traffic or off-road maneuvers.

Distinctive Scrambler Style

The Scrambler 900’s upright stance and larger front wheel give it a commanding presence that’s unmistakably built for all-road adventure. Minimalist bodywork, wide handlebars, and the signature twin high-level silencers are complemented by a protective sump guard and robust spoked wheels fitted with dual-purpose tires, reinforcing the Scrambler’s tough, go-anywhere attitude.

Its clean, stripped-back aesthetic has been refined for 2026 with tighter lines and modernized details, all while preserving the heritage-inspired appeal that defines the Scrambler DNA.

The 3.17 gal (12 liters) fuel tank now features a more angular profile and a new filler cap, adding both style and practicality. New side panels, brushed aluminum throttle body covers, and redesigned heel guards enhance the bike’s visual impact, while the reworked twin exhaust system and heat shielding maintain its iconic look.

Slimmer mudguards, updated fork protectors, and a retro-style aluminum bracket supporting the new LED headlight add further refinement. At the rear, a compact LED light and reprofiled two-piece seat on a narrower rear subframe complete the clean, purposeful design.

The engine design remains true to its classic Triumph heritage, combining timeless aesthetics with modern engineering precision. Black powder-coated cases, finely machined cooling fins, concealed radiator and discreetly routed cabling contribute to a clean, uncluttered look that reflects thoughtful design and attention to detail. The Scrambler 900 has been designed with premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship, including brushed aluminum and stainless steel, powder-coated finishes, and anodized components.

The new styling is complemented by two new premium color options; an adventure-ready Matte Khaki Green with Phantom Black, and a stunning Mineral Grey with Cosmic Yellow.

Custom Scrambler Style

Triumph offers over 120 genuine accessories for the Scrambler 900, allowing riders to tailor the bike to their preferences. Off-road enhancements include a high front mudguard, handguards, aluminum sump guard, and headlight grill. For a more custom look, riders can choose a brown quilted seat. FOX rear shocks with compression damping are available for performance tuning, while practical options include heated grips, tank pads, a center stand, luggage rack, and rugged panniers.

On the Road

With two-year unlimited mileage warranty and a class-leading 10,000-mile (16,000 km) service interval, the Scrambler 900 is built for more time on the road and less time in the workshop, giving riders the freedom to enjoy every mile. Available to order now at authorized Triumph dealerships starting at $12,395 USD / $13,995 CAD and arriving in dealerships beginning February 2026. For more information or to find your local dealer, visit triumphmotorcycles.com.

Source: Triumph