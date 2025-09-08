Milestone Flat Track Victory for Honda

Turner Racing Honda’s Trent Lowe wins SuperTwins class at Springfield Mile

Win is Honda’s first in U.S. flat-track racing’s premier class in 27 years

Race bike is powered by 755cc parallel-twin from Honda’s Transalp and Hornet

On Sunday, August 31, at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, Trent Lowe rode the Turner Racing Honda Transalp/Hornet-powered race bike to a historic victory in the thrilling AFT SuperTwins main event. The win, which took place during American Flat Track’s traditional Labor Day Weekend Springfield Mile doubleheader, was the first by a Honda rider in AMA Pro Racing-sanctioned twins-class competition in more than a quarter century; the previous victory was posted by RS750-mounted Rich King at the 1998 Joliet Half Mile.

Lowe, who one day earlier had provided a hint of what was to come by threatening for the overall win during Saturday’s unique Triple Challenge format event, faced a stacked field of riders in day 2’s traditional-format event, besting not only the series regulars but also several retired racers making cameos at the legendary dirt track venue. To score the victory, the 22-year-old from Guilford, Indiana, rode in the top group for the entire main event, leading briefly at times but sitting in second place as the pack began the final lap. Going into turn 3 for the last time, Lowe pulled to the inside of series points-leader Dallas Daniels and made the pass, crossing the line with a winning margin of.026 seconds; in the end, only .548 seconds separated the top seven riders.

In addition to being a milestone victory for Honda, this was the first premier-class win ever for Lowe, who turned pro in 2019 and signed with Turner Racing Honda to campaign the 2023 season aboard a CRF450R in American Flat Track’s AFT Singles class. This year saw him promoted to the AFT SuperTwins class, as the rider in Turner’s still-young Transalp/Hornet project.

“All season, we’ve just been learning stuff,” Lowe said. “I knew going in that it was going to be tough; I had to do two things at once—learn how to ride a twin, and develop a new bike. We’ve been testing a lot of stuff all year, and this weekend we finally had a good package that was capable of winning. It’s a huge achievement. I hadn’t looked into the history behind it, but people have been messaging me; at first I just looked at it as being a win, but there’s all kinds of cherries on top.”

This is the second year for the Honda SuperTwins project, which was launched in 2024 by Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda. This year saw the Texas dealership join forces with Turner Racing Honda (which was already fielding the Honda AFT Singles program), and American Honda pitched in additional funding. The engine was competitive from the beginning, thanks to its broad spread of smooth, useable power, but the custom chassis was a major undertaking. The squad introduced a revamped chassis four months ago—with the season already underway—and immediately knew the package had potential.

“Twins is obviously the big class for flat track, so we always knew we wanted to go that way—bringing Honda back to the premier class in flat track,” said Mike Turner, owner of the Mission Foods/Castrol/United Rentals/Helmet House-backed team. “We had some good outings, but some unfortunate things happened. Finally, all the hard work paid off this weekend. We kind of thought we had something for them, and after the first three laps on the first day, we were like, ‘We’re coming.’ This is just a confirmation of where we’re going. We knew this bike had it, and we just had to prove it. It’s a big deal for us, but we’re not done; we still think the bike can be better.”

Lowe sits in fourth place in the series standings with only one round remaining—a September 13 short-track race in Eldon, Missouri. After that, the team will turn its efforts to 2026, buoyed by its historic success this past weekend.

“On behalf of everyone at American Honda, congratulations to Trent, Mike, Al and the entire Turning Racing operation,” said Brandon Wilson, Manager of Racing & Advertising at American Honda. “The team has put in countless hours on this project, and we’re grateful that they’ve shown the racing potential of an engine that is also enjoying sales success in Honda’s production adventure-bike and naked-bike lineups. Honda has a proud heritage in flat-track racing, but this one has obviously been a long time coming. We’re excited to see what the Turner team can do in the both the SuperTwins and Singles classes in 2026.”

Source: Honda