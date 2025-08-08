The Ride of Courage PROCURE is back in September 2025!

The Ride of Courage PROCURE is back for its 4th edition in collaboration with Moto Journal and the Fédération Motocycliste du Québec. We invite all Quebec motorcyclists to participate in this event from September 1 to 30, 2025, as part of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

This friendly and flexible initiative takes place across the province and aims to raise funds for PROCURE, the only charity in Quebec entirely dedicated to the fight against prostate cancer, a disease that affects 18 Quebecers every day.

To participate, simply dedicate one of your September rides to men affected by the disease and raise funds for the cause (no minimum required). Alone or with your association, whatever your riding style, ride freely wherever and whenever you want!

Take the road that GIVES strength and join this unifying campaign!

Click here to register for the 2025 edition and receive a free one-year subscription to Moto Journal!

Let’s ride towards a future without prostate cancer!

Together, we can raise awareness, contribute to research, and give hope to men living with the disease and their loved ones.

