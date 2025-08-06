Archives – Scorpion EXO-ST1400 Carbon: An efficient, light, affordable road helmet

The EXO-ST1400 is Scorpion’s top-of-the-line sport-touring helmet. The shell is made with a resin-infused TCT-U 3K carbon fibre composite weave, for superior impact energy protection.

Combining state-of-the-art engineering, manufacturing, and materials into a sleek aerodynamic chassis, this is one of the lightest full-face helmets in its class, weighing in at 1,450 grams (weight verified on our scale).

The ST1400 offers great versatility with its integrated retractable SpeedView sun visor, customizable AirFit inflation system, easy integration with Bluetooth communication systems, and aerodynamic ventilation.

The AirFit system allows for a personalized fit, regardless of your riding style, while the 3D sculpted cheek pads are designed to accommodate glasses and can be quickly removed in case of emergency.

The Scorpion ST1400 comes with a breath deflector and chin curtain, plus a Pinlock-ready face shield (with Pinlock lens included) in addition to the Everclear face shield. A soft fabric storage bag is also included.

Scorpion helmets are distributed in Canada by Importations Thibault Ltd and are available at all good motorcycle shops.

FEATURES

Resin-infused TCT-U 3K carbon fibre shell

The composite weave of the shell provides aircraft-grade impact dispersal properties.

3 shell sizes for a precision fit

The CAD-refined aerodynamics led to a streamlined profile and balanced footprint that minimizes both lift and turbulence for a smoother, quieter, and more stable ride.

The Aero-tuned ventilation incorporates a venturi-effect channelling system linked via adjustable dual ram-air intakes, and spoiler integrated exhaust. The result is a high velocity airflow from front to back that pulls heat and humidity up and out for a cool, dry ride.

The Airfit inflation adjustment system provides user-defined fit customization not only for comfort but for specific riding situations ranging from spirited canyon rides to long-distance tours.

Fully removable, washable, and replaceable Kwikwick III interior that absorbs and dissipates odour and humidity

Comm-Ready speaker pockets for easy installation of your favourite BlueTooth communication system speakers

KwikFit 3D sculpted cheek pads to accommodate eyeglasses

The large eye port design creates a superior horizontal and vertical visual field.

Retractable Speedview internal sun visor. The distortion free, no-fog Everclear visor features 95% protection against UV-A and UV-B95 rays.

The light, no-fog treated face shield features an integrated centre locking mechanism that ensures a secure and evenly distributed seal across the eye port.

Additional Pinlock MaxVision shield and anti-fog insert included

The adjustable chin bar vent intake redirects airflow to the interior surface of the shield, reducing fog build-up.

Ellip-Tec® II ratchet system features a 2-axis movement that pulls the shield firmly into the eye port gasket for maximum seal, while a preset “City Position” adjustment provides added airflow for stop-and-go city riding.

Emergency quick-release cheek pad system

Integrated reflective piping (cheek pads)

Breath deflector and aero skirt (chin curtain) included

DOT FMVSS No. 218 certified/ECE approved

Weight: 1,450 grams in M size (weight verified on our scale)

Sizes: XS-2XL

Colours: black — Caffeine Phantom, Caffeine White

Price: $629.99 (black) — $669.99 (Caffeine)