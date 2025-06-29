At Mugello with a livery inspired by the Renaissance: Ducati speaks of Italian excellence made of art and ingenuity

For the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, Ducati dresses the Ducati Lenovo Team with a special livery that celebrates the Italian Renaissance

The result of a collaboration between designer Aldo Drudi and historian Marcello Simonetta, the project reinterprets riders Bagnaia and Márquez as modern-day knights, with the Desmosedici GP bikes representing their contemporary steeds

The Renaissance is a timeless symbol of the union of art and science that still inspires today, and lives on in the DNA of Ducati, expression of technology and beauty

Borgo Panigale, Bologna, 22 June 2025 – Italian excellence made of art and ingenuity. The Renaissance and Florence, Ducati and the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello: all symbols of excellence that come together in a unique project. For its home race, Ducati brings the full evocative power of this connection to the track with a special livery for the Desmosedici GP bikes of the Ducati Lenovo Team and its official riders.

In recent years, the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello has become one of the settings for Ducati to illustrate its identity through special projects. In 2024, Azzurro paid homage to the colour of the Italian national teams in sport and in 2025 the narrative evolves even further, blending beauty and ingenuity in a tribute to Florence , the cradle of the Renaissance and symbol of Italian creative genius.

The Renaissance was a period of extraordinary cultural, artistic, and scientific ferment that marked the transition to the modern world. Born in Italy between the 14th and 16th centuries and flourishing particularly in Florence – cradle of the movement and beating heart of Tuscany, just a few kilometers from the Mugello Circuit – it brought the human being, critical thinking, and beauty as an expression of knowledge back to the center stage. It was an era that saw the rise of visionary figures capable of blending art, science, and beauty to create a model of excellence and creativity that still inspires forms, ideas, and innovation today. A spirit that lives in the DNA of Ducati , a symbol of Italian excellence where technology and beauty merge in every motorcycle.

Born from the collaboration between designer Aldo Drudi and historian Marcello Simonetta, the project has given life to a livery with a strong symbolic and cultural value. The inspiration comes from two emblematic figures of the Italian Renaissance: on the one hand Leonardo da Vinci, the incarnation of universal genius and harmony between art and science, on the other Niccolò Machiavelli, the thinker with a “dark side”.

Inspired by Leonardo’s famous drawing known as the “Ancient Captain”, Aldo Drudi has reinterpreted the image in a dynamic and contemporary way. He has accentuated the inclination of the head, transforming the Renaissance leader into a modern knight ready to ride his “motorized” centaur.

This is where the story begins: Francesco Bagnaia (#63) and Marc Márquez (#93), two modern-day knights, riding one of the most prestigious Made in Italy symbols of motorsport, ready to combine power and intelligence in a challenge on the track. Their Desmosedici GPs feature a lion and a fox inspired by the armour of Leonardo da Vinci’s famous leader, representing the perfect synthesis between strength and cunning, just as Machiavelli teaches in “The Prince”: to win, you need both the strength of the lion and the cunning of the fox.

A story that unfolds among the wonders of Florence. In the Stibbert Museum , a temple of Renaissance collecting, the Ducati Lenovo Team riders enter dressed as gentlemen and transform into modern knights. Surrounded by armour that seems to come to life, they wear helmets, breastplates and gloves, reinterpreted in a contemporary key: helmet, suit and racing gloves, inspired by the motifs of the special livery.

The Desmosedici GPs conquer the majesty of Piazza della Signoria with elegance and respect, comparing themselves with the extraordinary works of art and architecture that surround them, under the imposing shadow of Michelangelo’s David and the solemn façade of Palazzo Vecchio. A tribute to centuries of Italian art and history, in an encounter where modern technology merges with the immortal beauty of Florence.

With this special livery, Ducati brings to the track a visual and narrative dialogue between past and present, between art and engineering, between the genius of the Renaissance and the contemporary ingenuity of which the motorcycle manufacturer is an expression. A tribute that gives shape to the Renaissance vision: combining technique and beauty to create something unique, capable of exciting, inspiring and leaving a mark – just like Ducati does with its motorcycles.

Source: Ducati