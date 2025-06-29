AIROH PRESENTS KOMBAKT: THE HELMET THAT DRESSES THE CITY

AIROH presents Kombakt, the new jet helmet designed for those who live the city on two wheels. Compact, lightweight and ECE 2206 approved, it combines protection and versatility in a contemporary design. With its dual configuration, with or without the peak, breathable inner lining and integrated sun visor, Kombakt is the ideal mate for moving safely and stylishly in urban traffic.

Urban. Lightweight. Ready for anything. The new AIROH Kombakt is the expression of modern mobility on two wheels: safe, fluid and personal. A jet helmet designed for those who make the city their territory, but don’t want to set limits.

Designed to guarantee maximum freedom of movement and certified protection, Kombakt is approved according to the recent ECE 2206 standard. Made of thermoplastic HRT, it is available in two shells (sizes XS-M and L-XXL) to ensure a compact design, a comfortable and well-balanced fit. With a reduced weight starting from 1150 g ±50 g, it is ideal for everyday two-wheelers as well as those looking for an easy, smart and stylish helmet.

Its strong point is its versatility: Kombakt can be used both with or without the peak, thanks to the special custom kit included in the box that contains the taps for the naked version. A simple gesture that transforms the helmet aesthetics and use, going from a more adventurous look to an essential and urban one. The integrated sun visor protects from direct light, increasing comfort and safety while riding.

On the technical side, AIROH has integrated the innovative ASN – AIROH Sliding Net System.

The inner lining is removable, washable and hypoallergenic, designed to provide coolness even in the hottest months. Ventilation is provided by front, top and side vents, which maintain constant air circulation while riding.

To complete its equipment, practical details like micrometric retention system, preparation for AWC 2 and AWC 4, AIROH communication systems, integrated anti-theft ring and a range of vibrant and contemporary colors able to express any personal style.

Kombakt is not just a helmet: it is a new way of interpreting urban movement. Compact, functional and with a strong stylistic soul, it represents the ideal mate for those who choose to move in freedom, every day.

Kombakt is designed for a transversal audience, from urban commuters to young riders, passing through those who also look at the helmet as a lifestyle accessory. It is an item that combines technology, aesthetics and identity, with AIROH’s signature quality, at a suggested price starting at 129.99 euros.

Hashtag: #AirohHelmet

For information: https://www.airoh.com/

Source: Airoh Helmet