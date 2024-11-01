Punish the Competition with the Tougher New 2025 KTM 990 Duke R

More aggressive, bolder, and built to punish all before it. The 2025 KTM 990 DUKE R sets the new standard in the middleweight Naked bike segment, building upon the KTM 990 DUKE platform with added flare. Put simply, its sportier stance and READY TO RACE purpose places it at the absolute head of the pack. THE PUNISHER is here as the most brutal of all.

KTM celebrated 30 YEARS OF DUKE in 2024 and the latest R model in the line-up arrives with maximum fight at its core. Situated at the pinnacle of its class, increased power and a more focused intent make the KTM 990 DUKE R the most aggressive middleweight that guarantees riders the edge on both road and track.

Its white color trim and graphic complete with matt black and white accents, along with an Electronic Orange gloss powder coated frame, comes with inspiration from various heritage models in the previous KTM 990 SUPER DUKE R range – in particular, the second-generation model produced between 2011 to 2013. The ‘R’ on the tank immediately signals its next-level DNA without compromise.

New generation tech features are premium in nature and offer never-before-seen electronics functionality. A new TFT touchscreen 8.88-inch landscape dashboard has been introduced with inductive technology and also featuring a split screen mode with improved readability and optimized information overload. For more in-depth information on the all-new TFT dash, click HERE.

KTM 990 DUKE R riders will also benefit from a fresh new switch cube layout, connectivity unit, a map navigation system, and customizable ride modes, along with the introduction of SPORT ABS and SUPERMOTO+ ABS, for riders who demand limits to be smashed.

In comparison to the KTM 990 DUKE introduced last year, the R version’s 947 cc engine now boasts additional horsepower and RPM limit while maintaining torque figures. Its elevated power output is courtesy of improved mapping that truly unleashes the fire-breathing might of the LC8c motor.

Weight has remained the same for a total READY TO RACE weight of 418.8 lb (190 kg), complementing the updated new ergonomics that result in a slightly higher center of gravity. Both the seat height and ground clearance are 15 mm higher, which is a result of longer suspension travel with a steeper swingarm angle that allows around 3 degrees more lean angle when on the attack. The frame and swingarm have also been updated due to the linkage construction at the rear, allowing the rider more mechanical grip for harder riding.

Fully adjustable WP APEX Suspension components are equipped front and rear, boasting the new Open Cartridge fork with 143 mm of travel. With a diameter of 48 mm (increased from 43 mm on the KTM 990 DUKE) it is 34% stiffer and the upgraded settings have been developed to offer a sportier feel. The bike becomes more planted and with better control, without sacrificing agility.

In addition, the new WP APEX shock at the rear incorporates upgrades in line with the linkage system, with travel reduced by 10 mm to 140 mm (this is done to compensate for added parts to allow for linkage). It too has been developed for maximum performance, fitted with a new linear spring keeping things in check for all day attacks on the street or track.

High performance braking systems – including Brembo Stylema monoblock calipers and a Brembo MCS master cylinder – are utilized on both ends, featuring larger discs (320 mm vs 300 mm compared to what was fitted on the KTM 990 DUKE), lighter components, and a more precise feel under braking to ensure dominating performance is provided under all circumstances.

Michelin Power Cup 2 tires have been fitted to the 2025 KTM 990 DUKE R, coupled with orange adapted rims that carry over from the KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO model. Combined with its technical advancements, the ability to take this mid-capacity Naked bike on-track and with a pure READY TO RACE attitude cannot be understated. THE PUNISHER is taking no prisoners in the mid-range battlefield!

A full range of KTM PowerParts and KTM PowerWear products have also been specifically developed to suit the KTM Street range, further maximizing the potential for riders to customize their bikes and fit to the extreme.

The 2025 KTM 990 DUKE R will be available at authorized KTM dealers early 2025. For more information, visit KTM.com.

Source: KTM