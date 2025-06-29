ALL THE THRILL OF THE MOTOGP IN THE MOST ADVANCED 125 BIKE EVER

THE TOP-OF-THE-RANGE MODEL FROM THE ALL-NEW SPORTY 125CC RANGE, THE RS 125 GP REPLICA FEATURES A FAITHFUL REPRODUCTION OF THE GRAPHICS ON THE OFFICIAL 2025 APRILIA RS-GP BIKES, RIDDEN BY JORGE MARTIN AND MARCO BEZZECCHI

THE SINGLE-CYLINDER EURO 5+ ENGINE WITH SUPERB PERFORMANCE IS COUPLED WITH A TRULY SPORTY SET-UP AS STANDARD, INCLUDING:

– QUICKSHIFT ELECTRONIC GEARBOX

– TRACTION CONTROL

– DUAL CHANNEL ABS

– SINGLE-SEAL TAIL UNIT

THE MAGNIFICENT APRILIA ALUMINIUM FRAME COMES IN MATTE BLACK, FOR A RACING LOOK THAT TAKES NO PRISONERS

The new range of small Aprilia 125 sports bikes is further enhanced by the arrival of the new Aprilia RS 125 GP Replica, a homage to the refined Aprilia RS-GP25, the prototype used to compete in the MotoGP World Championship, ridden by World Champion Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.

The Aprilia RS 125 GP Replica boasts the same edgy livery as the official MotoGP bikes, dominated by black with red and purple graphics, including the logos of the Aprilia Racing team sponsors.

A high-adrenaline “Race Replica”, with the aesthetics of the original reproduced in every detail, it also stands out from the competition thanks to its superb standard equipment, including the QuickShift electronic gearbox for rapid, precise gear changes and the single-seat cover for an even sportier look.

A bold aesthetic that instantly evokes the track and a sense of competition, further enhanced by the bold matte black paint finish of the swingarm and frame, crafted from die-cast aluminium beams with cross-ribbed reinforcement – the result of Aprilia’s extensive expertise.

The Aprilia RS 125 GP Replica also benefits from the major technical improvements introduced on the RS 125 for 2025. The tuning of the single-cylinder engine with four-valve timing and liquid cooling has also been overhauled, and boasts the same first-class performance as the previous model, despite being compliant with the more stringent Euro 5+ regulations: 15 hp (11 kW) at 10,500 rpm and 11.5 Nm at 8,500 rpm, figures which set a new benchmark in this category.

Traction control (which can be disabled) and the cutting-edge dual-channel ABS developed in collaboration with Bosch also come as standard, and the bike also features a rollover prevention system in the event of emergency braking.

Source: Aprilia