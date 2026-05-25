Archives – AN EXCITING START TO THE YEAR: KAWASAKI LAUNCHES GROUNDBREAKING NEW MODEL LINEUP FOR 2024

ALL NEW – 2024 Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z7 Hybrid

Committed to Carbon Neutrality, Kawasaki has been working on a number of future mobility solutions. In addition to EV models like the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1, and the development of a hydrogen-powered engine, Kawasaki is proud to offer the world’s first* strong hybrid† motorcycles – The Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z7 Hybrid.

Conceived as models that are fuel-efficient city commuters as well as permissible in zero-emission areas where internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are restricted, the highly versatile Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z7 Hybrid uniquely deliver the riding excitement that Kawasaki motorcycles are famous for. They function as 3 bikes in 1; a daily commuter for city use, a motorcycle for weekend fun and a zero- emission-capable model able to accommodate quiet riding situations, such as residential areas or restricted zones. The models boast of a light yet sporty character that include a host of features:

A unique power unit which combines a 451 cc Parallel Twin ICE with a compact traction motor that is a futuristic combination offering various riding experiences: A mid-sized package with the instant acceleration to rival that of a 1000cc-class supersport model from a standing start (with e-boost) Fuel economy on par with the 250cc clas Button Shift Sport Riding

The ability for riders to switch between 3 drive modes: Sport-Hybrid Eco-Hybrid Low-Speed Short-Distance EV

To facilitate in-town riding: Idling stop and ALPF (Automatic Launch Position Finder) for stop-and-go traffic Clutch lever-less operations WALK Mode for maneuvering assistance

Full-color TFT instrumentation which includes smartphone connectivity.

A blend of the clean, high-class image of a hybrid machine combined with the aggressive presence the Ninja and the Z series are known for. Colour and graphics feature silver and Lime Green with a semi-matte finish.

Offering the best elements of both ICE and EV models, and able to navigate both the urban jungle and countryside backroads, these revolutionary new models are greater than the sum of their parts. With their exciting character and numerous innovative features for riders to explore, the Ninja 7 Hybrid and the Z7 Hybrid are truly part of a new era in riding experience.

ALL NEW – 2024 Z500 and Ninja 500

A new entry to the light sport segment – inspired by the success of the Ninja 250, 300 and 400 models is the all new 2024 Ninja 500. Riders can hit the road on a full-fledged Ninja with the kind of performance, handling and lightweight feel you expect from a Ninja, delivered in a package that makes everyday riding easy and fun for everyone.

A new addition to the Z series is the new lightweight Z500, which was developed alongside the new Ninja 500. Riders will appreciate the super stylish Z looks when it’s time to be noticed,and the easy-to-use, practical features in day-to-day riding that make it fun and enjoyable for everyone. On the styling side, the Z500’s new bodywork is inspired by the sugomi^ styling Kawasaki’s Z Supernaked models are known for, and its aggressive looks bely its highly accommodating, rider-friendly nature.

Both models include:

Powerful, Rider-Friendly 451 cc Parallel-Twin engine

Lightweight 250cc-based chassis

Practical, rider-friendly features including a relaxed riding position, LED headlights and TFT Display for smartphone connectivity.

Confidence inspiring reach to the ground with a seat height of 785 mm.

Lightweight trellis frame similar in design to that of the Ninja H2.

Kawasaki’s Assist & Slipper Clutch which results in a light clutch pull for manageable riding in everyday situations.

With these features, Kawasaki’s all-new Ninja 500 and Z 500 bring even more riding excitement in a head-turning package that riders can be proud to own and ride every day.

ALL NEW – 2024 KLX230 and KLX230 S

For 2024, Kawasaki introduces a new series of KLX230 trail machines with updated features aimed at improved performance and comfort.

At their heart, the 233 cc fuel-injected, air-cooled, 4-stroke engine offers improved low-to mid-range response for even better off-road performance. But the key new update was made to the chassis: a revised rear subframe allows longer wheel travel and thicker seat urethane. While maintaining ground clearance, seat height could be reduced for a comfortable reach to the ground. This greatly enhances off-road riding potential and comfort both on- and off-road, as more wheel travel is highly useful for riding the trails as well as for soaking up bumps on uneven pavement. Meanwhile, the updated KLX230 S, which prioritizes a comfortable reach to the ground, receives significantly increased wheel travel while offering a lower seat height than the standard model, and benefits from weight reduction that contributes to light handling.

The new KLX230 models are the ticket to explore the unbeaten path with comfort, capability and great performance for a wide range of riders, inspiring confidence and enjoyment wherever the next trail may lead.