Archives – HARLEY-DAVIDSON USHERS IN A NEW ERA OF MOTORCYCLE TOURING, REIMAGINING TWO OF THE MOST ICONIC MOTORCYCLES IN HISTORY AND SETTING A NEW STANDARD FOR THE FUTURE OF ADVENTURE ON TWO WHEELS

The all-new Street Glide® and Road Glide® models feature exceptional performance, cutting-edge innovation, and bold new design
Celebrating 25 years of Custom Vehicle Operations™, the CVO™ lineup expands with the introduction of the all-new CVO™ Road Glide ST®, representing the pinnacle of bagger performance, and the CVO™ Pan America®, fully kitted out for extraordinary adventures.
Harley-Davidson® revealed four new 2024 motorcycle models ushering in a new era of touring performance, technology, and design. The all-new Street Glide® and Road Glide® models featuring the new Milwaukee-Eight 117, are more powerful, comfortable, and lighter, and packed with advanced technology, including a new infotainment system, all wrapped up in a dramatic new visual design. Commemorating the 25th anniversary of Custom Vehicle Operations, the new CVO™ Road Glide® ST model takes hot rod bagger performance to the next level with racing inspired high performance suspension and brakes, and a potent new Milwaukee-Eight® 121 HO engine, and low final drive ratio that combine to produce the kind of acceleration and mid-range thrust aggressive riders crave. And the new CVO™ Pan America® debuts as the first CVO offering in the adventure touring segment, ready to take on anything with a host of standard equipment all wrapped up in exclusive custom paint and finishes.
Each of these 2024 models are scheduled to reach authorized Harley-Davidson dealerships in January 2024.
“These exciting new models represent a new era for Harley-Davidson, elevating every aspect of performance, technology, comfort, and style,” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson. “Without question, these are the most enticing touring motorcycles ever offered by Harley-Davidson.”
NEW 2024 Street Glide and Road Glide Models
The 2024 Street Glide and Road Glide models are more powerful, lighter, and more dynamic, and feature all-new visual design elements that combine a cohesive dynamic flow from the front fenders to the saddlebags. Both models feature an evolved fairing profile that appears refreshingly modern yet retains Harley-Davidson design DNA that makes them instantly familiar. Additional key features include:
- An updated Milwaukee-Eight® 117 V-Twin engine features a new cooling system which further optimizes thermal comfort for the rider and enhanced intake and exhaust flow to boost performance.
- Selectable Ride Modes – Road, Sport, Rain and Custom – electronically control the performance characteristics of the motorcycle.
- Infotainment technology is powered by Skyline™ OS and presented on a 12.3-inch TFT color touch screen that replaces all analog instrumentation and most switches. A new 200-watt audio amplifier powers a pair of fairing-mounted speakers.
- Improved aerodynamics enhance rider comfort and reduce subjective helmet buffeting at highway speed by an average of 60 percent. Rear suspension travel is increased to 3-inches. A redesigned one-piece seat shape and padding materials offer a significant improvement in long-range comfort for most riders.
NEW CVO Road Glide ST Model Leads 2024 CVO Lineup
The CVO Road Glide ST is the quickest, fastest, and most-sophisticated performance bagger ever produced by Harley-Davidson, and represents a unique collection of components providing high value to performance minded riders. A deep solo seat and six-inch riser paired with a moto handlebar put the rider in an aggressive, upright position with West Coast custom style. Key features include:
- Two premium paint choices: Golden White Pearl or Raven Metallic. A Screamin’ Eagle graphic on the fairing sides and fuel tank is inspired by the Screamin’ Eagle® Harley-Davidson® Factory motorcycles raced in the MotoAmerica® Mission King of the Baggers series. CVO™ 25th Anniversary graphics celebrate a milestone in factory customization.
- The Milwaukee-Eight® 121 High Output V-Twin engine is exclusive to the CVO Road Glide ST model, tuned to produce 127 horsepower (94kW) and 145 lb. ft. (193 Nm) of torque – the most horsepower and torque ever from a factory-installed engine in a production Harley-Davidson® motorcycle. A lower final drive ratio is selected to enhance acceleration performance in every gear.
- The use of alternate materials helps reduce dry weight to 800 pounds (363 kg). Mufflers have lightweight titanium shells and forged carbon fiber end caps; forged carbon fiber composite is used to form the front fender, seat cowl and tank console; the oil pan is formed of lightweight composite; and wheel design and wave-style front brake rotors are optimized to minimize unsprung weight.
- Fully adjustable front and rear suspension includes SHOWA® rear shock absorbers with remote reservoirs and inverted 47mm SHOWA® 1×1 forks.
- Premium Brembo™ braking components provide outstanding braking feel and performance for added rider confidence.
- Selectable Ride Modes – Road, Sport, Track, Track Plus, Rain, and multiple Custom modes – electronically control the performance characteristics of the motorcycle.
- A suite of infotainment technology is powered by Skyline™ OS. A color touch screen replaces all analog instrumentation and most switches. A premium audio system features a 500-watt amplifier and Harley-Davidson® Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate® Stage II 6.5-inch fairing speakers.
The CVO™ Pan America® motorcycle is a new vehicle of discovery and the CVO™ program’s first adventure touring (ADV) motorcycle. All of the features that have made the Pan America® 1250 Special model a leading choice among discerning global Adventure Touring riders are retained, including the smooth-and-powerful Revolution® Max 1250 engine, semi-active front and rear suspension, touch screen display, selectable ride modes, and Daymaker® Adaptive Headlamp technology. The CVO™ Pan America® model is outfitted with a host of rugged accessories selected to enhance the journey, including Adaptive Ride Height suspension, rugged aluminum top and side cases, a Screamin’ Eagle® quickshifter, tubeless laced wheels, auxiliary LED forward lighting, an aluminum skid plate, providing excellent value to the adventure rider who wants it all and more.
In 2023, the CVO™ Street Glide® and CVO™ Road Glide® models introduced a bold new design direction for the Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring platform, the extraordinary performance of the Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 powertrain and advanced suspension, and infotainment technology powered by the exclusive Skyline™ OS. Both models reprise all of those features for 2024 with exciting new color options.