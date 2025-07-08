NEW SCRAMBLER 400 XC SECURES GLOBAL RELEASE

RUGGED STYLE MEETS OFF-ROAD CAPABILITY

New Scrambler 400 XC adds more off-road capability to the Scrambler’s rugged style

New side-laced wire spoked wheels with lightweight aluminum rims and tubeless tires – ready for all-road adventures

New color-matched high-level front mudguard and flyscreen provide stylish protection for the rider in tough conditions

Three fresh, contemporary color schemes – Racing Yellow, Storm Grey and Vanilla White

Available in North America beginning September 2025

Triumph Motorcycles is launching the new Scrambler 400 XC into its global dealer network, expanding Triumph’s acclaimed 400cc Modern Classic line-up.

This stunning new Scrambler 400 XC will be sold alongside the popular Scrambler 400 X, delivering category-leading performance, unmistakable Scrambler design DNA and premium finish, and a new, higher specification infused with genuine adventure capability.

The Scrambler 400 XC features new side-laced spoked wheels, which together with its lightweight aluminum rims and tubeless tires, combine rugged capability with premium craftsmanship.

The 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels not only enhance its off-road readiness but also contribute to the bike’s authentic Scrambler stance and confident poise. The new color-matched high-level front mudguard and flyscreen, together with the handguards, provide protection for the rider in tough conditions, while the strong aluminum sump guard and engine bars protect vital components.

The new model is available in three fresh, contemporary color schemes – Racing Yellow, Storm Grey and Vanilla White. Each design features distinctive graphics, with a black Triumph logo, matching the black tank infills with knee pads and a black two-piece rider and passenger seat.

Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles said: “The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC has been a huge hit with customers in India and there is clear demand for this model across the rest of the world too. With improved off-road capability and Scrambler attitude, plus three new, stylish color schemes, we hope this model will appeal to even more riders, further enhancing and extending the appeal of the Triumph brand for the next generation.”

CLASS-LEADING SPECIFICATION

The Scrambler 400 XC backs up its rugged looks with a class-leading specification designed for real-world adventure. Adding more off-road capability to the Scrambler’s rugged style, the new Scrambler 400 XC features side-laced spoked wheels.

The adventure-focused 19-inch diameter front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel, with Excel aluminum rims and tubeless Metzeler Karoo Street tires, are designed for versatile all-road performance.

High-quality suspension ensures a smooth ride over varied terrains, featuring 43mm diameter big-piston upside-down front forks, and rear piggy-back Monoshock with 150mm travel each, while switchable traction control and a dedicated off-road ABS mode provide safety and versatility wherever the road leads.

Adding rider convenience, performance, and safety, the Scrambler 400 models feature the latest rider-focused technology. The clean and contemporary dual format instruments feature a large analogue speedometer and integrated LCD screen which includes a digital tachometer, a fuel range remaining and a prominent gear indicator, clearly visible in all lighting conditions. All this functionality is accessed via an intuitive and easy to use handlebar-mounted scroll button. A conveniently located USB-C charging socket allows on-the-move charging of handlebar mounted devices, such as smartphones and navigation systems.

AUTHENTIC SCRAMBLER DNA

With its assertive silhouette and authentic Triumph Scrambler design, the Scrambler 400 XC is ready for every adventure. The rugged design draws inspiration from the category-defining Scrambler 900 and 1200 models, inheriting an off-road pedigree that traces back to the pioneering factory Scramblers of the 1950s.

Designed in Hinckley, UK, with the objective of providing a fun, agile, and confidence-inspiring ride, the Scrambler 400 caters to riders of all ages and experience levels. With all the substance and presence of a Triumph, the Scrambler’s design incorporates hallmark Triumph features, from the signature sculpted tank with knee indents and the classic engine profile with Triumph triangle badge, to finned head and header clamps and a flowing upswept silencer.

Engineered using authentic materials and with meticulous attention to detail, the Scrambler 400 XC also embodies Triumph’s commitment to quality with a category-leading finish. From the black powder coated engine casing and machined cooling fins, to the cast aluminum swingarm and gold anodized forks, the devil really is in the details. The design seamlessly blends traditional elements like the upswept silencer with modern features including concealed liquid-cooling, which result in an unmistakable Triumph Modern Classic style, now with a distinctly rugged spirit.

With its accessible seat height, low weight, and commanding riding position, the Scrambler 400’s agile and easy handling allows riders to enjoy exploring the road less travelled with complete confidence. Both Scrambler 400 models boast an extended wheelbase and long travel suspension complemented by wide handlebars that provide enhanced stability and control on loose surfaces.

For enhanced off-road ergonomics, the Scrambler 400 models feature high-grip foot pegs positioned for a natural standing riding posture. The 4-piston radial brake caliper, large 12.6” (320mm) front disc and optimized pad compound deliver reassuringly strong and progressive braking performance in all conditions, while the tubeless dual-purpose tires, along with switchable traction control and a dedicated off-road ABS mode, provide complete confidence, wherever the road leads.

THRILLING PERFORMANCE

The TR-series engine is engineered and tuned to provide Triumph’s characterful and responsive ride, with class leading power and performance and an evocative and distinctive exhaust note. The 400cc engine delivers 39.5 HP (40 PS) at 8,000 rpm and 27.7 ft-lb (37.5 Nm) of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Delivering a flexible performance that adapts to any riding scenario, it’s enhanced by the latest rider technology, seamlessly integrated for modern convenience with timeless style. Bosch engine management with ride-by-wire throttle delivers a linear and intuitive throttle response with predictable power delivery for enhanced rideability, safety, and control. The Scrambler 400 models also feature a six-speed gearbox with torque-assist clutch and stainless twin-skin header system with stainless steel twin-outlet silencer.

ON THE ROAD

The Scrambler 400 offers exceptional value to customers through its ownership proposition, including class-leading 10,000 miles (16,000km) service intervals and a two-year unlimited mileage warranty as standard. This combination of low running costs, long service intervals, and a comprehensive warranty makes the Scrambler 400 XC an ideal companion for both new and experienced riders.

More than 20 genuine accessories are available for the Scrambler 400 XC. From styling and comfort to luggage and security, owners can configure their new motorcycle in the easy-to-use online configurator. All Triumph accessories are designed and developed hand-in-hand with the motorcycles to ensure perfect fit and function and are covered by the same two-year unlimited mileage warranty.

The Scrambler 400 XC will be available in a choice of three colors, Racing Yellow, Storm Grey, and Vanilla White, beginning September 2025, priced from $6,695 USD / $8,195 CAD. More information can be found at triumphmotorcycles.com.

Source: Triumph Motorcycles