AIROH BANDIT: TWO SOULS, ONE HELMET

Every detail of the Bandit has been designed to meet the real needs of travelers. The wide visor offers a superior field of vision, contributing to a total perception of the surroundings. Maximum visibility with the Pinlock® 70 Max Vision lens, available inside the box, for optimal vision even in cold and wet conditions, is in fact able to prevent the risk of fogging also thanks to the anti-fog position of the visor.

The advanced ventilation system-with air intakes on the chin guard, top and side areas, and rear spoilers-ensures continuous air circulation, ideal for maintaining comfort even on the longest and most demanding trips. Inner linings, made of the latest fabrics enjoy innovative treatments to ensure comfort and breathability. They are also fully removable, washable and hypoallergenic.

From a safety perspective, Bandit incorporates the AIROH most advanced technologies like ASN (AIROH Sliding Net) and AEFR (AIROH Emergency Fast Release) systems. ECE 2206 approval ensures compliance with the most up-to-date and stringent European regulations. The helmet is available in two shells (XS-M and L-XXXL), weighing from 1660 g ±50 g, made of HRT thermoplastic, a lightweight and durable material.