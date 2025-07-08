AIROH BANDIT: TWO SOULS, ONE HELMET

Versatile and ready for any adventure, the new AIROH Bandit is designed for those who experience the adrenaline of 2-wheel journeys. Touring or adventure, city or off road: thanks to the “2-in-1” configuration, it adapts to every need. Maximum safety, advanced comfort and uncompromising visibility. Bandit doesn’t follow the road, it tracks it.
Bandit was created to accompany those who live the motorcycle as a travel mate, not just as a means of transportation. A helmet designed for modern bikers who want to go further, explore new territories, face seasons without sacrificing protection, comfort and functionality.
Its strong point is its versatility: two configurations in one helmet. With the ability to easily remove the peak, Bandit transforms from an adventure to a road helmet in a few seconds. The on-off version, with the peak, is ideal for riding in mixed or off-road paths, where greater protection from sun and debris is needed. The naked version, whose aerodynamics are ensured by the special taps supplied, is perfect for long journeys on the road, thanks to greater aerodynamics and stability at high speeds.
Every detail of the Bandit has been designed to meet the real needs of travelers. The wide visor offers a superior field of vision, contributing to a total perception of the surroundings. Maximum visibility with the Pinlock® 70 Max Vision lens, available inside the box, for optimal vision even in cold and wet conditions, is in fact able to prevent the risk of fogging also thanks to the anti-fog position of the visor.
The advanced ventilation system-with air intakes on the chin guard, top and side areas, and rear spoilers-ensures continuous air circulation, ideal for maintaining comfort even on the longest and most demanding trips. Inner linings, made of the latest fabrics enjoy innovative treatments to ensure comfort and breathability. They are also fully removable, washable and hypoallergenic.
From a safety perspective, Bandit incorporates the AIROH most advanced technologies like ASN (AIROH Sliding Net) and AEFR (AIROH Emergency Fast Release) systems. ECE 2206 approval ensures compliance with the most up-to-date and stringent European regulations. The helmet is available in two shells (XS-M and L-XXXL), weighing from 1660 g ±50 g, made of HRT thermoplastic, a lightweight and durable material.
The Bandit design is racy, with bold lines and a style that communicates character. It is not only functional, but also wants to stand out. It features a visor with anti-scratch treatment and UV protection, locking system and integrated sun visor. The standard equipment also includes stop wind. In addition, Bandit is prepared for AIROH’s AWC 4 and AWC 2 communication systems, further expanding its touring vocation.
Whether it is an adventure that has been planned for months or a last-minute trip, Bandit is the ideal mate for any kind of journey. Designed for those who are not satisfied, for those who love to experience motorbike at 360 degrees, for those who leave without knowing when they will return. With a recommended price starting from 249.99 euros, Bandit is a smart choice for those who want high performance, distinctive design and advanced technical solutions, all in one helmet. Always ready to go.
For information: https://www.airoh.com/
Source: Airoh Helmets