Indian Motorcycle Announces Limited-Edition Collection with Streetwear Designer Jermey Arviso

Indian Motorcycle has announced a first-of-its-kind brand apparel collaboration with renowned streetwear designer Jeremy Arviso. As an Indigenous streetwear designer, Arviso creates designs inspired by his heritage. Past partnerships include the NFL®, Nike®, and the Phoenix Suns®.

This collection weaves the vision of the Indigenous artist with the trailblazing spirit of Indian Motorcycle. The apparel collection features nine limited-edition apparel pieces, each donning Arviso’s artwork that inspires deep connection to land, community and tradition.

As a part of the partnership, Indian Motorcycle will be donating proceeds from the sale of this collection to Change Labs, an award-winning, Native-led organization that’s growing the next generation of Native American entrepreneurs.

The limited-edition capsule collection will be sold at select dealers and in limited quantities online at IndianMotorcycle.com.

Source: Indian Motorcycle