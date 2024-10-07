Buell Motorcycle Co and Fox Factory Announce to Develop New High-Performance Motorcycle Suspension for Super Cruiser

Buell Motorcycles has partnered with Fox Factory to develop a high-performance motorcycle suspension for their new Super Cruiser. As Buell prepares to launch the highly anticipated Super Cruiser, this development highlights the deep-rooted heritage in American performance products for both companies.

“Capturing the performance of a 175hp motorcycle requires a finely tuned suspension and chassis systems,” said Bill Melvin, CEO of Buell Motorcycle Co. “We’re super excited to develop our performance suspension with Fox Factory, as they are one of the best suspension companies in the world, and now together we’ll have an American built suspension that’s world class!”

FOX is world-renowned for developing performance suspension systems and are world renowned for high performance applications. This partnership signifies the shared dedication to creating a ride that stays true to Buell’s tradition of providing a motorcycle with unrivaled handling characteristics ; power, precision, and the ultimate connection between rider and machine.

“We are thrilled to partner with Buell as they continue to drive cutting edge innovation with the Super Cruiser,” said Mike Dennison, CEO of Fox Factory. “The partnership represents Buell and FOX’s commitment to supporting our combined broad enthusiast base of avid motorcyclists with the best technology available.”

In addition to this partnership, Buell is implementing a dual disc braking system to keep up with global export requirements and the global demand for Buell products.

Buell remains committed to delivering an unmatched riding experience, steeped in the passion and resilience our community knows and loves. As Buell gears up for production of the Super Cruiser, details will be shared about what’s coming next for Buell enthusiasts everywhere.

About Buell Motorcycles:

Buell Motorcycles is an iconic American motorcycle manufacturer known for its rich heritage, exceptional performance, and unwavering commitment to rider satisfaction. With 40 years of experience, Buell Motorcycles continues to push boundaries and deliver exhilarating two-wheeled experiences.

Website: www.BuellMotorcycle.com

Source: Buell Motorcycles