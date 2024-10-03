Chix at the Crossroads: A Great Success!

AMCA Riveter Chapter Announces 2025 National Road Run

The AMCA Riveter Chapter’s two-week event, “Chix at the Crossroads,” has come to a hugely successful conclusion. The ride, which took place from June 15 through June 28, took chapter members from Dale’s Wheels Through Time Museum in Maggie Valley, North Carolina, through the southern portion of the United States.

Combining the riders’ passion for motorcycles with their passion for music, featured stops included the Bessie Smith Cultural Center in Chattanooga, the honky-tonks of Nashville, the famous sound studios of Muscle Shoals, Elvis Presley’s birthplace in Tupelo, the Rhythm Night Club Memorial Museum in Natchez, the juke joints and blues museums in and around Clarksdale, Mississippi; and the musical feast in Memphis, Tennessee. All throughout the tour we rode along scenic byways, making stops at other fascinating, off-the-beaten-path, attractions.

The impressive group of women riders who participated really dug into the theme of the event, and by the time the ride ended in Memphis, the connections between the violence of post-Civil War reconstruction, segregation, the early years of the civil rights movement, and the music arising from the chaos and injustices suffered by each generation became apparent. Everyone came away with a deeper sense of history and how it affects American music, even up to current times.

May 20-22 of next year, the Riveter Chapter presents an AMCA national road run, the 2025 Riveter Rumble: Wildcat Action. Riders will explore the spectacular gorges, natural bridges, and waterfalls in southeastern Kentucky, traversing rural roads tailor-made for motorcycles.

The 2025 Riveter Rumble is open to all AMCA members riding antique motorcycles 1990 and older. Information will be available at www.riveterchapter.com, where you can also join the mailing list to receive future announcements.

Main Picture. Photo: Marjorie Kleiman.

Source: AMCA Riveter Chapter’s Chix at the Crossroads