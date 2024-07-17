Indian Motorcycle Debuts RSD Custom Sport Scout

The first bike reveal for Indian Motorcycle’s Scout Forged custom build series has officially gone live. Utilizing the all-new Indian Scout as the base, Indian Motorcycle has tapped three renowned builders to fabricate one-of-a-kind custom bikes – each pulling inspiration from legendary stories of iconic Indian Scout riders.

In this first reveal episode, Roland Sands and the RSD crew showcase their revved up, sporty 2025 Sport Scout.

“This bike to me represents the high-performance feel that’s super fun and ridable,” said Sands. “It’s a bike you can get out and enjoy and just thrash really hard.”

RSD Reveal Video:

Drawing inspiration from legendary Indian Motorcycle Road Racer Ed Kretz, the RSD team combined the aggressive aesthetic of Sport Scout with high-performance capabilities and FTR componentry, including an FTR front fork and FTR swingarm. The RSD custom Sport Scout includes a custom fabricated exhaust system, a custom flat track-inspired tail section, custom Saddlemen seat, and custom paint. Further modifications were made to the fairing and foot control brackets.

Receiving this custom Sport Scout is Grammy Award winner and drummer for the alternative rock band Twenty One Pilots, Josh Dun.

RSD Build Video:



Indian Motorcycle’s Forged custom build series highlights how customization and personalization was at the forefront when Indian Motorcycle designers and engineers began developing the next evolution of Indian Scout. The Scout’s new steel tube frame delivers an approachable platform for customization, as the tank, fenders and subframe can be easily removed and replaced.

Indian Motorcycle’s Forged custom build program is a six-part video series highlighting three unique interpretations of the all-new 2025 Indian Scout, inspired by the stories and personalities that have made the Scout such an icon for more than a century. Each design and development video will roll out in the coming weeks, while final reveals will take place later this summer.

Source: Indian Motorcycle