Buell Motorcycle Co. Announces Expansion into Global Markets

Buell Motorcycle Co., the iconic American Motorcycle brand, announces plans to rejoin global markets.

Buell Motorcycles, renowned for high-performance, hand-built superbikes and the highly anticipated Super Cruiser, is throttling forward with expansion into global markets. Japan, France, Spain, Brazil, Canada, and Italy have been havens for Buell American Motorcycle’s clubs and superfans for decades. Being void in those markets for over 10 years, Buell is announcing its plans to regrow global distribution into these markets during the next few years, fulfilling customers’ demand to feel the rumble of a Buell Motorcycle. To help accelerate the timelines, Buell is opening its communication and phone lines for international distributors and dealers to contact the Michigan Factory, in addition to opening refundable pre-order deposits for customers to show their indication of interest to buy.

Following the launch of Buell’s Hammerhead 1190 Superbike and announcement of the Super Cruiser prototypes, riders across the globe have been asking when Buell products will be available in their home countries. Buell is pleased to announce that with the support of the United States Small Business Administration, and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Buell has set in motion an experienced internal team to meet their consumers’ needs.

Buell’s desire to expand beyond American borders marks a significant milestone for the company. As part of its global expansion strategy, Buell will soon establish a presence in key countries, offering riders unparalleled access to its diverse range of high-performance American Motorcycles.

This year’s focus on global growth will begin with Canada, where riders can expect the same level of innovation, quality, and performance that has defined the brand’s founding roots from the beginning. Whether navigating the urban streets or exploring the open road, Buell is prepared to deliver an exhilarating riding experience like no other.

“We are looking forward to delivering high performance, V-Twin motorcycles into the Canadian marketplace. The importation of Buell motorcycles into Canada will genuinely increase the recognition that Buell is Back,” said Troy Devlin, Director of Business Development at Buell Motorcycle Co.

Buell’s first global expansion will be into Canada during Summer 2024. Timelines for the UK, EU and other markets are being planned, with compliance being led by Barbara Kiss, former head of Global Compliance at General Motors, and Buell’s compliance specialist Emily Reid-Barker.

“We’ve seen a strong demand for Buell’s high-performance motorcycles across the globe. We’re listening, and we’re ready to expand with global distribution. Our energetic and growing team is ready to deliver the rumble of our high-performance V-Twin American motorcycles,” said Bill Melvin, CEO of Buell Motorcycle Co. “Riders keep asking, ‘WHEN?’ We want to give them what they want – an iconic American motorcycle with rich history, horsepower, and lots of adventure.”

About Buell Motorcycles:

Buell Motorcycles is an American motorcycle manufacturer based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. With a rich heritage spanning over four decades, Buell has consistently pushed boundaries in engineering and innovation, disrupting conventional perceptions of performance by delivering big-bore power with an unparalleled riding experience.

