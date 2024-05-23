 

Yamaha 2024 Motorcycle Demo Tour

Dreams are Free and so are Demos!

The Yamaha Demo Tour is finally back on the road! With over 90 stops across Canada, this is your chance to finally swing a leg over some of Yamaha’s most popular motorcycles including the Tracer 9 GT+, MT-10, MT-07, Ténéré 700, XSR900, XSR700, YZF-R7, and the YZF-R3.*

Review the Pro Tips below before heading out on your demo ride.

  1. Ride participants must supply their own protective equipment, including:
  • ECE/DOT/SNELL approved Helmet
  • Long pants, jacket, over the ankle boots, gloves
  • Eye protection

No riding gear will be provided on site.

  1. Rules:
  • Riders evaluating a Yamaha product must have a valid Motorcycle Operator’s Licence or endorsement and a minimum three months of experience (written learner’s permit not acceptable).
  • Riders evaluating the following motorcycles must have a Class 6 or full M licence: Super Ténéré, MT-10, MT-09, Tracer 9 GT+, XSR900, FJR1300ES, and YZF-R1*
  • Riders must read and sign the waiver before riding. Present parent signature required for riders under the age of majority.
  • The use of smart devices and/or video audio recording devices is prohibited.
  1. The hosting dealer is in charge of each demo day – be sure to check in with them regarding any questions or to confirm ride in the event of inclement weather.*
  2. These events are first come, first serve. Contact hosting dealer in advance for additional details about ride scheduling.
  3. Get ready to have a great time! We are thrilled to be back on the road with you!

*All model availability, dates, locations, times, and activities are subject to change. Check back here often for the latest information.

https://www.yamaha-motor.ca/en/events/demo-tour/event-details/view/2024-MC-Demo-Tour

SOURCE: YAMAHA

