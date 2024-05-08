“GRAY BROWN” is the name of the new BMW R100 customized by Lord Drake Kustoms

We have called this bobber scrambler style motorcycle the BMW R100 “GRAY BROWN” and it is another of the BMW motorcycle customizations that Francisco Alí Manen and his company Lord Drake Kustoms have carried out in their motorcycle transformation workshop in Malaga (Spain).

The LDK team has once again stood out for its work with classic BMW motorcycles, and with this R100, it has once again transformed a unit of the German brand into an impressive and elegant bobber scrambler.

On this occasion, Fran Manen, owner of Lord Drake Kustoms, has chosen to make a transformed BMW with elements that are very common in this type of motorcycle customization, but the result has been brutal thanks to the combination of elements and colors used.

The motogadget odometer along with the LED indicators of the same brand located at the ends of the Biltwell grips give it a modern touch and the Continetal TKC 80 tires give it that scrambler motorcycle look.

Shorter than usual exhaust tails along with conical air filters somewhat improve the performance and performance of the boxer engine of this German-based bobber.

And when we talk about colors we are referring to a combination of matte black with an elegant graphite gray in gloss and matte mixed in the gas tank along with the color used for the natural leather dye with which that spectacular hanging seat has been upholstered. single-seater for the BMW R100 GRAY BROWN.

Finally, Fran Manén and his team at Lord Drake Kustoms have legalized the reforms carried out on a converted motorcycle like this BMW R100 GRAY BROWN, thanks to the fact that it has its own custom motorcycle approval service.

SOURCE: Lord Drake Kustoms