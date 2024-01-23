The Alberta Return – Motorcycle and Powersport Show Revving Back to Edmonton

Tickets now on sale for the return of Canada’s premier motorcycle exhibition since COVID-19, now under the new Moto Canada Connect banner, presented by NFP

In a return to ignite motorcycle enthusiasts all over northern Alberta, the Motorcycle and Powersport Show is returning to the Edmonton area for the first time since before the pandemic, presented by NFP.

Canada’s premier powersports event, The Motorcycle and Powersport Show is back and set to deliver plenty of excitement, fun, information and new discoveries for riders of all styles, ages and experience levels. Tickets for the 2024 Edmonton Motorcycle and Powersport Show, to be held January 26th to 28th at the Edmonton Expo Centre, are now on sale.

“As the national showcase for major manufacturers in the sector, The Motorcycle and Powersport Show is the destination for all of the latest models, gear and information needed to have a great ride,” says Landon French, President and CEO of Moto Canada. “Our show brings the motorcycle and powersport communities together, whether you are a seasoned rider with thousands of kilometres on the odometer, or brand new and interested in what it takes to climb on and enjoy the experience of the road or trail.”

The Motorcycle and Powersport Show offers on-road and off-road riders, future riders and lovers of the motorcycle and quad lifestyle the opportunity to check out some of the most anticipated models for 2024, including the latest electric vehicles, and all of the latest gear and accessories on the market.

This will also be the first show under the new Moto Canada banner, following the merger of the Motorcycle and Moped Industry Council and the Canadian Highway Vehicle Distributors Council.

“This is doubly exciting: first and foremost after the successful return of our shows to Toronto and Montreal last year, to be back in Alberta is incredible,” says Mr. French. “And second, to show our community what Moto Canada is all about and how it will benefit both the industry and riders.”

Special features in Edmonton will include:

New Vehicles — The latest models that will be hitting showroom floors in 2024 will be seen first at The Motorcycle and Powersports Show.

— The latest models that will be hitting showroom floors in 2024 will be seen first at The Motorcycle and Powersports Show. New Products — See vendors offer all of the new gear and accessories that make riding more enjoyable — and safer.

— See vendors offer all of the new gear and accessories that make riding more enjoyable — and safer. Adventure Riding — A fast-growing segment, adventure riding will be in the spotlight with an exhibit featuring parts and accessories, camping gear, safety equipment and technology — along with tips and advice to make the most of the experience.

— A fast-growing segment, adventure riding will be in the spotlight with an exhibit featuring parts and accessories, camping gear, safety equipment and technology — along with tips and advice to make the most of the experience. She Rides Night — A great opportunity for motorcycle-curious women to check out what riding culture and motorcycle lifestyle are all about.

“Rider passion is alive and well in Edmonton,” says Mr. French. “The motorcycle and quad lifestyle is one that people are curious about. The Motorcycle and Powersport Show is a playground for both the moto-enthusiast and the moto-curious.”

The 2024 Edmonton Motorcycle and Powersport Show will take place January 26th to 28th at the Edmonton Expo Centre. For more information or to buy tickets, please visit motocanada.com.

LOCATION: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0J2

HOURS: Friday, Jan 26: 12:00PM – 9:00PM Saturday, Jan 27: 10:00AM – 8:00PM Sunday, Jan 28: 10:00AM – 5:00PM

ADMISSION: Online tickets are now on sale at https://motocanada.com/shows/edmonton/

Source: Moto Canada