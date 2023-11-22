Chix at the Crossroads Opens Event Registrations

Let’s get this show on the road! The Riveter Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America is now accepting applications for the Chix at the Crossroads event to be held June 15-June 28, 2024. Space on this ride is limited, so if you are excited about participating, and ready to sign up, please apply now! If you are one of the 50 women to secure a spot, the organizers will contact you with details by February 15, 2024.

The Chix at the Crossroads event blends the riders’ passion for motorcycles with a passion for music, which will be explored experientially throughout the entire route. And like our 2022 ride, Chix on 66, this event represents classic Americana, while offering a different perspective of our country’s heritage.

Chix at the Crossroads is a women’s motorcycle journey that begins in Maggie Valley, North Carolina, at the Wheels Through Time Museum, and covers approximately 1,200 miles through North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and ending in Memphis, Tennessee. Throughout the route, riders will be steeped in the history of American music, deepening our appreciation for the pioneering spirit of the early self-expressionists that span many musical genres.

To apply for the ride, go to www.riveterchapter.com and just click on the Chix at the Crossroads logo. You must be a current member of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America (AMCA). To join the AMCA and the Riveter Chapter, go to www.riveterchapter.com/membership. And we invite you to browse through the entire website which features a wealth of information about the event. If you still need further information, contact Riveter Chapter President Karan Andrea at atomic@riveterchapter.com.

The Riveter Chapter is the first woman-focused chapter of the AMCA, with the mission of giving women motorcyclists an increased awareness of their own history, and an enhanced vision of their future in motorcycling.

Source: Chix at the Crossroads