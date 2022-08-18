BRP pushes forward with EV Plan revealing all-electric Can-AM motorcycles

Can-Am reveals the Can-Am Origin, a dual-purpose motorcycle as capable off-road as it is on-road, and the Can-Am Pulse, the perfect motorcycle for rides in and out of the city.

BRP Inc. is proud to announce that, in addition to working on electrifying its existing product lines, it is seizing opportunities to enter new markets with game-changing electric products. Today, BRP unveils the first two models of its Can-Am all-electric motorcyclelineup , the Can-Am Origin and Can-Am Pulse. Building on its motorcycle legacy, BRP is changing the power dynamic and opening the road to a new generation of riders and electric vehicle enthusiasts. All three products will be available in mid-2024.

“Today, our story of innovation reaches new heights with the reveal of market-shaping electric products that will enhance consumer experience on the road and on the water, ” said José Boisjoli, President and CEO of BRP. “Half a century ago, Can-Am roared to victory on the track and the trail, and today, a new legacy begins. With the Can-Am Origin and Can-Am Pulse, the first two models of our electric 2-wheel family, we are gearing up to reclaim our motorcycle heritage by crafting thrilling riding experiences for a whole new generation.”

Building on its Motorcycle Legacy

The Can-Am Origin is a tribute to Can-Am’s Track n’ Trail heritage. This dual-purpose model is designed to bring new exhilaration to both the street and the trail for a more modern multi-terrain experience. The Can-Am Pulse is a balanced and agile motorcycle designed to immerse riders in the energy of the city and transform their daily commute into an electric joyride. Both models feature stunning, modern design, built to showcase state-of-the art technology, like the high-performance LED headlamp, a unique visual signature. Both models are also easier to use and to ride, for novices and seasoned riders alike. Without any need for a standard clutch and transmission, riders can just twist the throttle and go. Consumers will also appreciate the near-silent and vibration-free experience, as well as the smooth and precise power delivery even in tight, low speed situations.

While each model has its own distinct design, ergonomics and capabilities to satisfy different needs, both are powered by the all-new Rotax E-POWER technology, yielding highway-worthy speeds with plenty of horsepower and torque.

BRP plans on revealing full specs in August 2023, just in time to celebrate Can-Am’s 50th anniversary. In the meantime, consumers can join the community and be the first to know when the future of motorcycle riding is ready to hit the road by visiting canammotorcycle.com .

Main picture: Can-Am unveils the first two models of its all-electric motorcycle lineup, the Can-Am Origin and Can-Am Pulse. ©BRP 2022.

Source: BRP