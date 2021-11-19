Harley “Springer Bobber Blue” by Lord Drake Kustoms

“Springer Bobber Blue” is the name of the last creation of Lord Drake Kustoms, and is a Harley Davidson Softail Standard built in his custom workshop in Malaga (Spain) with a retro and bobber look.

With this custom motorcycle, Francisco Alí Manén (owner of LDK) wanted to refresh the look of the first Harleys or Indian motorcycles using a current motorcycle such as the Harley Davidson Softail Standard fuel injected.

To customize a motorcycle like this, the first thing we have done has been to completely disassemble it and then we have used the original Harley chassis and engine to start with this Bobber or Vintage style motorcycle project.

Subsequently (as this motorcycle model was not a Harley Davidson Springer) we installed a Harley springer fork end and then two 19 ”spoke wheels with Firestone Champion Deluxe tires. Next up (and the most important thing for us) has been the gas tank, which has been entirely hand-built and made of metal at Lord Drake Kustoms.

We have also made the rear fender, the license plate holder, or the support and the seat base, among other elements, in our custom workshop and cafe racer in Spain. To complete the vintage motorcycle look of this Harley Davidson Bobber we have installed a Biltwell spring seat

Custom made manifolds with a trumpet silencer make up the 2: 1 exhaust system on this custom Harley. In addition, a Vity’s Design air filter, a Biltwell tracker handlebar, a motogadget tiny odometer, brake discs and other custom accessories such as Kellerman atto micro indicators, a 5.75 ”headlight, etc. have been installed.

For the finishes, we have chosen to combine black and chrome in most of the components of this modified Harley Davidson … And to give it a more retro look we have painted the fuel tank and the rear fender in light blue with details in navy blue and White.

This motorcycle is the first unit of a limited edition of 10 units that we are going to build to order for clients anywhere in the world and also clients will be able to choose colors and some finishing details… So if you want a Harley Davidson Bobber with current features and a totally retro look, don’t wait more and ask us for yours right now!

For more info you can contatc us by email: info@lorddrakekustoms.com or in our web: www.lorddrakekustoms.com.

Source: Lord Drake Kustoms