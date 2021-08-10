Motul named official lubrifiant for arch motorcycle

Motul Becomes the Official Motor Oil and Technical Partner for ARCH Motorcycle

ARCH Motorcycle, the Los Angeles based bespoke production motorcycle company co-founded by Gard Hollinger and Keanu Reeves, today announced its partnership and collaboration with Motul, a world-class French company specializing in the formulation, production, and distribution of high-tech powersports and motorsports lubricants.

Motul will provide lubricants for the entire ARCH Motorcycle lineup, including the ARCH KRGT-1 as well as the upcoming ARCH 1s and ARCH Method 143 models. Motul will also serve as a technical partner for ARCH Motorcycle’s new product development. Both companies share a “no-compromise” approach to developing the best products in their industries, and Motul’s offerings – such as their highly recommended Motul Twin Line oils – use a race-derived “Ester technology” to ensure proper performance on the street for ARCH’s motorcycle lineup.

“As ARCH celebrates its 10th Anniversary this year and we look ahead to the future, we’re honored to have the opportunity to work with a brand that’s created a legacy like Motul has. The ability to work closely with Motul’s team plays an essential role in the performance and reliability of our current products,” said Gard Hollinger, co-founder at ARCH Motorcycle. “We’re excited to work with Motul to evolve our lubricant collaboration further through our ongoing product development program.”

“Motul is proud to partner with ARCH to assist in developing some of the most innovative and iconic motorcycles in the industry,” said Casey Thomas, Motul USA National Powersports Director. “Both ARCH and Motul set the highest standards for performance in their products, with customers that expect the absolute best.”

In addition, ARCH and Motul look forward to a successful partnership with some pretty exciting collaborations to come in the future. More details to be shared soon.

For more information on ARCH Motorcycle and its bespoke production motorcycles, please visit www.archmotorcycle.com. Information on Motul and its stellar lubricant offerings is available at www.motul.com.