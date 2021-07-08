Canadian Kawasaki announces 2021 “Proud to be team Green”contest

Canadian Kawasaki Motors is thrilled to announce the “PROUD TO BE TEAM GREEN” contest. Competitors entered in the 2021 Canadian Superbike Championship or the 2021 Triple Crown Series have a chance to win a $250 voucher for Kawasaki genuine apparel and accessories.

To participate, share pictures of your Kawasaki competition bike and your paddock setup on social media and send them to racing@kawasaki.ca. We will name the winner every Friday following each of the events on the 2021 Canadian Superbike Championship (CSBK) and Triple Crown Series’ calendars, beginning with the Triple Crown Series Walton 1 event on July 2-4, 2021.

HOW TO ENTER?

To officially enter the contest, riders must share pictures of their competition motorcycle and of their paddock lifestyle on social media (Facebook or Instagram) and send them to racing@kawasaki.ca along with a link to their social media post or a screen capture of the post, following the event.

The winner of the contest will be selected from the pool of submissions received every week following an official event.

Pro tip: keep posting and sharing, you could win more than once. Be creative, have fun, and above all, show us your pride in Team Green!

Let the good times roll.



RULES OF THE CONTEST

All Kawasaki riders entered in the 2021 Canadian Superbike Championship or the 2021 Triple Crown Series motocross and supercross events are eligible. There is no minimum or maximum number attendance to be eligible. There is no limit in the number of participations. All eligible riders can submit their pictures of every event they attend for a chance to win one or multiple vouchers.

To be valid, a submission must be both shared on social media and sent to racing@kawasaki.ca.

Every voucher of a value of $250 is valid for 12 months towards the purchase of Kawasaki genuine apparel and Kawasaki genuine accessories.