Harley-Davidson accelerates job postings in 2021, gears-up to increase ridership, finds GlobalData

Harley-Davidson has taken a multi-pronged strategy to boost ridership, develop its dealer network, and to build customer-dealer relationships. Job positions in January 2021 indicate the company is strengthening its dealer network by advising on ways to increase sales and also consulting with dealers on how to boost product development, finds GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Ajay Thalluri, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, says: “Since the appointment of Jochen Zeitz as the CEO in May 2020, Harley-Davidson has gone through a series of transformative changes. Job postings indicate the company’s strategy to grow ridership through new marketing initiatives and build brand desirability. Harley-Davidson looks to achieve more sales by bolstering demand for its products including parts, accessories and merchandise.”

After eliminating 700 jobs worldwide in July 2020, the American motorcycle company is back on a hiring spree. Harley-Davidson’s job postings are on the rise and since January 2021, the company has posted over 400 jobs. Harley-Davidson’s hiring in Q1 2021 has been the highest in over a year. Since January 2021, the company’s average monthly job postings have been over 100.

Harley-Davidson’s job postings in 2021 so far indicate a renewed focus on developed markets and emerging markets. With around 90% of total job postings concentrated in the US since January 2021, the company looks to be strengthening its presence in the North America region. It also looks to increase ridership and brand appeal through its 400 dealers in 15 developed markets.

Approximately 8% of job postings have been in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region since January 2021. For Japan, the company continues to develop on the performance of motorcycles in the +600cc market and aims to become a market leader in this category. In Singapore and other emerging markets covering Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong, Harley-Davidson is increasing its customer experience programs and Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) programs.

Key jobs include director – new product portfolio; director, growth marketing; director, product portfolio – lifecycle planning & pricing; director – digital product management; director – brand media & social; and chief engineer – parts and accessories; and staff engineer advanced manufacturing. Jobs related to growing market penetration include director, dealer training & operations consulting; lead dealer development and manager – marketing.

Harley-Davidson is also taking the electric vehicle (EV) plunge after launching LiveWire, its first EV motorcycle. The company’s job postings have been consistent since January 2021 for its electric motorcycle division with job roles for optimizing battery and charger infrastructure, power electronics, and engineering design. In March 2021, the company also hired Chief Electric Vehicle Officer and looks to add more hires for its dedicated EV division.

Thalluri concludes: “Harley-Davidson’s recent hiring activity and the launch of Electra Glide and Pan America 1250 in April 2021, suggests the company is in line with its strategy to establish brand desirability and create interest among a new generation of riders.”