 

Creation of the Digital PowerSports Network (Réseau Numérique des Sports Motorisés RNSM)

Moto-Média and its partners (Éditions Jean Robert, Fédération Québécoise des Clubs Quads, Infoquad.com, Motoneiges.ca, and Raven media) are pleased to announce the creation of a digital network dedicated to PowerSports.

Thanks to this collective offer, the network will be able to deliver nearly 5,000,000 pages annually to a select clientele, the Powersports enthusiasts.

The sites that are part of the English speaking network are:

www.cyclecanadaweb.com

atvtrailrider.raven-media.ca

utvplanet.raven-media.ca

www.sledmagazine.com

sidexside.raven-media.ca

The sites that are part of the French speaking network are:

www.motojournalweb.com

www.quebecyachting.ca

www.fqcq.qc.ca

planetequad.raven-media.ca

lemondeduvtt-quadnet.raven-media.ca

sidexside.raven-media.ca

www.infoquad.com

www.motoneiges.ca

passionmotoneige.raven-media.ca

customtour.raven-media.ca

