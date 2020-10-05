Creation of the Digital PowerSports Network (Réseau Numérique des Sports Motorisés RNSM)

Moto-Média and its partners (Éditions Jean Robert, Fédération Québécoise des Clubs Quads, Infoquad.com, Motoneiges.ca, and Raven media) are pleased to announce the creation of a digital network dedicated to PowerSports.
Thanks to this collective offer, the network will be able to deliver nearly 5,000,000 pages annually to a select clientele, the Powersports enthusiasts.
The sites that are part of the English speaking network are:
The sites that are part of the French speaking network are:
lemondeduvtt-quadnet.raven-media.ca
passionmotoneige.raven-media.ca