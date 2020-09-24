Back in the game: KTM 450 SMR roars to North American Racetracks once again

KTM Canada is pleased to announce that after an absence of seven years, the highly-anticipated KTM 450 SMR is making a welcomed return to the North American market as a model year 2021. Based on the championship-winning KTM 450 SX-F, the new-generation SMR is fitted with premium Supermoto-specific parts and high-end finishes, making it a typical READY TO RACE machine – out of the box and straight onto the starting grid. This is the complete Supermoto racer.

In 2019, motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the world witnessed history in the making as two-time Pikes Peak International Hill Climb record holder Chris Fillmore raced the SMR-fitted KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION up America’s Mountain to claim victory in the Lightweight division with a class-record breaking time of 10:20.819. Fillmore’s outstanding performance also placed his KTM inside the top-five in the overall motorcycle division. Competing at this level, while hunting down apex-after-apex for 156 turns on the ultimate proving ground, has furthered the development of the advanced design and specification of the new-generation 2021 KTM 450 SMR.

At the heart of the 2021 KTM 450 SMR is the decorated 450 cc engine that made the KTM 450 SX-F such a formidable motocross and supercross weapon. The latest generation of 4-stroke engine engineering offers impressive power at a weight just over 59 lbs and has been carefully oriented in the frame to emphasize mass centralization. Underneath the SOHC cylinder head lives the 95 mm bore, lightweight aluminum cylinder, housing a 320-gr piston that pumps out torque on tap. The strategically positioned crankshaft supports the bike’s centralized handling while a high-end conrod contributes to the long 100-hour service intervals.

Harnessing this potent output comes courtesy of the PANKL Racing Systems 5-speed gearbox with an advanced sensor, permitting specific engine maps for each gear. A SUTER slipper clutch is added to enhance rear wheel stability: an essential ingredient for committed Supermoto racing.

A chromium molybdenum steel frame with robotic welded fabrication ensures precision and quality. The torsion and flex characteristics are optimized for stability in a straight line to maximize grip and acceleration, complemented by incredible ‘flickability’ that delivers confidence-inspiring feedback. The frame is cast with 16 mm offset through the CNC-machined triple clamps with three-way handlebar adjustment. A die-cast swingarm contributes to the featherweight chassis feel and offers increased wheelbase adjustment to optimize feel for any given track.

A Supermoto-specific suspension package includes the WP XACT front forks with AER technology. The forks are set to 285 mm of travel and utilize split damping functions, featuring an updated mid-valve damping system to enhance damping feel and performance. The compact and light WP XACT rear shock is fully adjustable and operates via a linkage system with rear-set geometry to enhance usability and handling. It offers 266 mm of rear wheel travel and balances perfectly with the front fork to meet the needs of Supermoto racers competing both on asphalt and in offroad sections.

Stopping power is essential for the KTM 450 SMR, so KTM has equipped this machine with an industry-leading BREMBO braking system. A premium radial master cylinder and 4-piston radial caliper on the front clamp down on a 310 mm floating disc to administer unmatched braking mastery. The rear brake is paired with a 220 mm disc and provides dependable, controllable deceleration. Balance, confidence and all-out fun are definitely on the agenda with these specifications.

KTM R&D engineers wanted the KTM 450 SMR to strike an immediate impression. The radiator is built from strong aluminum and designed with computational fluid dynamics for maximum efficiency. A 44 mm Keihin throttle body offers controllable throttle response and the advanced Keihin Engine Management System offers riders adjustable maps, launch control and traction control. A specifically designed airbox helps the engine generate the immediate response a rider or racer needs. Supermoto 16.5”/17” ALPINA light, spoked tubeless wheels reduce unsprung weight and supply torsional strength. They are paired with Bridgestone racing slicks to enhance the SMR’s corner-carving character and provide unmatched Supermoto performance.

KTM 450 SMR HIGHLIGHTED FEATURES

16.5”/17” front/rear ALPINA spoked tubeless wheels

BRIDGESTONE racing slicks

High-end BREMBO front brake with 4-piston radially mounted caliper and radial master cylinder

310 mm floating front brake disc

Supermoto-specific suspension setup (travel: 266 mm rear, 285 mm front)

CNC-machined SM triple clamps with 16 mm offset

KTM 450 SX-F engine with 5-speed transmission, SUTER slipper clutch andBREMBO master cylinder

The 2021 KTM 450 SMR will arrive at authorized KTM Dealerships in November of 2020. Full model details will be available on www.ktm.com.