TMFF 2020 Goes Live and Online: October 1–10

The Toronto Motorcycle Film Festival is back for its 4th year, reimagined as a physical and online festival featuring live and online screenings, interactive and engaging audience experiences, virtual filmmaker meet-and-greets, and discussion panels.

 

 

The 4th edition of the Toronto Motorcycle Film Festival will take place
October 1–10, and will be a combined physical and online festival featuring a brand new group of international films, interactive online audience experiences, and filmmaker discussion panels.

 

“A lot has changed since last year’s Festival, and things continue to be in flux making planning challenging. While at this time we many not be able to put on an electrifying opening-night party with an all-brass hip-hop band, a world-class contemporary art and motorcycle gallery exhibit, or rub shoulders in a packed and sold-out theatre, we’re still very much committed to bringing the community together to share the very best stories from around the world, told through the lens of motorcycling” says Festival Director, Caius Tenche.

 

During the first three days of the Festival, select films will be premiered live as socially-distanced in-theatre screenings at the Revue Cinema. These live events are contingent on the Province’s reopening guidelines with the priority being the health and well-being of both Festival filmgoers and the community.

 

The online component of the Festival leverages the success of TMFF Cinema screenings held over the spring and summer which proved online viability, generating record audience engagement and reach beyond Toronto. TMFF has partnered with Eventive, an industry-leading streaming platform for on-demand and livestream content, and over the Festival’s ten days, this platform will host the entire catalog of TMFF 2020 films online, along with interactive chats and filmmaker Q&As.

 

The Eventive platform has native TV viewing apps for Apple TV, Roku, and Android TV, in addition to being able to watch on computers and mobile devices, giving the audience options for an ideal home viewing experience.

 

 

We’re excited to announce that A Life of Endless Summers, directed by Dana Brown (USA), a film that celebrates the life of Dana’s father, legendary filmmaker Bruce Brown (On Any Sunday); The Space Between, from executive producers Tom Brady, Michael Strahan, and Gotham Chopra (USA), which follows Isle of Man TT racers to understand what it is about the world’s most dangerous race that pulls them in; and Somewhere Else Together, the follow-up sequel by award-winning director Daniel Rintz (Germany), in which Daniel and his partner circumnavigate the world over the course of three years, will all screen at this year’s Festival.

 

The remainder of the 2020 selection of films will be announced on August 3rd along with ticketing information.

 
