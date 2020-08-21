Announcing the Films for the 2020 Toronto Motorcycle Film Festival

From first time directors to award-winning filmmakers, this year’s Festival lineup offers a diverse range of international films that encompass adventurous travelogues, racing documentaries, and touching stories of the human spirit, all told through the lens of motorcycling.

From the nearly 60 films that were submitted for consideration the 20 films that form the Official Selection span the globe from Canada, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Japan and as far away as Australia and New Zealand.

“Movies are powerful and often evoke feelings that reflect our search for truth and influence our outlook on everyday life,” said Caius Tenche, Festival Director and Founder. “More so then ever, we need movies that bring us out of our daily routine and allow us to vicariously encounter new places and experiences. Stories that remind us of the unextinguishable flame of the human desire to explore and connect.”

This year’s lineup includes 8 World Premieres including The Space Between from executive producers Tom Brady, Michael Strahan, and Gotham Chopra that explores why racers continue to risk their lives in pursuit of a win at the world’s most dangerous race, the Isle of Man TT; and award-winning director Jeffrey Zani’s Spaghetti Racing (Romagna Racing) a series of vignettes in a beautiful Italian-storytelling style that has no standard story or evolution of events, but rather provides glimpses into the lives and daily rituals of six Italians with romantic ideas about motorcycling.

Now in its fourth year, the TMFF is the first and only Canadian film festival dedicated to screening movies focused on motorcycles and the incredible culture of motorcycling. The films in the Festival are eligible for awards given to the best narrative, documentary and Canadian film, selected by a four-person jury. Social and environmental-advocacy entrepreneur and filmmaker Kirsten Midura, writer and actor, Sophia Vassiliadis, Gemini Award-nominee and Departures co-creator and host Scott Wilson, and Canada Moto Guide managing editor, Dustin Woods make up this year’s jury.

The 4th Toronto Motorcycle Film Festival runs October 1–10, 2020 and films will be available both online and for a few select films, in-theatre at the historic Revue Cinema in Toronto’s vibrant Roncesvalles Village.

T M F F C O M P L E T E 2 0 2 0 L I N E U P

A Road Less Travelled directed Blake Sovdi | Canada

World Premiere

Biker Bob’s Posthumous Adventure directed by Cat Mills | Canada

Special Screening

DB Industries All Day Every Day directed by Morgan Betz | USA

World Premiere

Fast Eddie directed by Brenna Eckerson | USA

Canadian Premiere

Fighting MSA | Austin Crawford’s Story directed by Phil Gioja | USA

Canadian Premiere

In the Red directed by Patrick Booney | United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

International Jampot 2020 NZ directed by Peter Blasdale | New Zealand

World Premiere

Reappear directed by Tommy Clarke | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Somewhere Else Together directed by Daniel Rintz | Germany

North American Premiere

Song of Sosa directed by Cam Elkins | Australia

World Premiere

Spaghetti Racing (Romagna Racing) directed by Jeffrey Zani | Italy

World Premiere

The Boomerang directed by Tiziano Niero | USA

Special Screening

The Duchess of Speed directed by Tiziano Niero | USA

Special Screening

The Litas directed by William Desena | USA

Canadian Premiere

The Pilgrimage directed by Lori Lozinski | Canada

Special Screening

The Roost produced by Speedtractor and Willdesu with Sunshine Pictures | Japan

Canadian Premiere

The Scramblers: A Motorcycle Diary directed by Yvan Belaieff | France

World Premiere

The Space Between from executive producers Tom Brady, Michael Strahan and Gotham Chopra | USA

World Premiere

The Trees, the Wind, & the Birds directed by Chris Ironhadt | USA

Special Screening

When the Road Ends – Lost in the Pacific directed by Dylan Wickrama | Switzerland

Canadian Premiere

For film synopses, credit, images, and more information visit torontomotofilmfest.com/film-guide.

A sizzle reel with this year’s films can be found at youtu.be/Lb67RXcAeco.

Tickets for the online component of the Festival range in price from $5.99–$8.99 for single screenings, or $75 for an all-access pass and can be purchased online at torontomotofilmfest.com/tickets.

Ticket information for theatre screenings at the Revue Cinema will be announced mid-September.