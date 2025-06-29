Cardo Making Strides On Its Sustainability Mission

Cardo strides forward on its sustainability mission

Since Cardo outlined its commitment to integrating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles into the core of its business operations in 2021, a series of changes implemented have contributed to a 40% reduction in Emission Intensity (EI) of the company in 2024 when compared to 2021.

Breaking down elements from creation to customer, Cardo has made significant changes. Every tweak, every box, every ride. All for a bigger mission.

One of the key measures has been the introduction of downloadable digital product guides instead of paper copies in the boxes. Not only does this allow the guides to be readily available, but it has also resulted in less paper being used, allowing for lighter shipments and reduced CO2 emissions.

A brand-new compact box design has decreased the original box size by a third making it possible to increase the number of units per pallet by 50%, therefore reducing the number of shipments required. Raw material shipping has been cut by 77% as the boxes now feature a folding design, further optimising freight logistics and the associated emissions from these activities.

As well as efficiency in the box size, Cardo has removed non-essential packing components including excess cardboard and plastic inserts and introduced recyclable materials. Each package is now curated with soy ink, created from renewable sources compared to traditional petroleum.

It’s not just the transportation of products that has been made increasingly environmentally friendly, last year, Cardo decided to lease and rent hybrid or electric vehicles only for business operations.

Looking to the future Cardo plans more, intending to deplete Scope 1 and 2* emissions by a total of 38% by 2030 compared with 2021, meaning the brand will continue to find new and innovative ways to achieve this goal.

Adrian Farja, VP Operations & Engineering at Cardo Systems, Ltd., comments: “We recognize the unique responsibility we bear towards the environment, our committees, and our stakeholders. Our sustainability mission statement reflects our dedication to creating a positive impact and contributing towards a more sustainable future.

Source: Cardo Systems