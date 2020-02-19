KTM announces the 4th Annual KTM ADVENTURE Rally Canada

The 4th Annual KTM ADVENTURE Rally Canada will be hosted at Auberge du Lac Taureau in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Quebec, September 18-19, 2020.

The 2-day navigation rally will offer adventure riders of varying skill levels an opportunity to explore Quebec’s breathtaking Lanaudière region. The event is designed for KTM ADVENTURE motorcycle owners but is open to all adventure and enduro motorcycle brands over 600cc (with the exception of the KTM 390 ADVENTURE model).

The KTM ADVENTURE Rally Canada will include 2 different routes that will suit long distance adventure touring rider and off-road adventure riders looking for more of a challenge. Both classes will be riding towards the same goal of getting the closest final mileage possible and scoring the best time during our special stages. The mileage will be calculated according to the KTM predetermined routes. Overall team results will be shared during the award ceremony on Saturday night.

The rally will also include additional activities such as KTM ADVENTURE demo rides and an industry vendor village.

Spots are limited! For more information and to register, please Click Here.